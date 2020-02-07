Advertisement

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, is the main character of YRF’s largest historical film Prithviraj, based on the life and heroism of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. The large budget YRF entertainer plays Akshay Kumar in and as Prithviraj, and Manushi plays the role of Sanyogita, the king’s love. Manushi was one of the most sought-after new faces in Bollywood, and the 22-year-old stunner has had the greatest start a newcomer has seen recently.

The actress who started filming has just shot the first song sequence of her career. She sounded enthusiastic when she only spoke to us about her experiences. “I loved the experience of shooting my first song and it will be unforgettable forever. It was a huge learning experience for me to prepare, rehearse and shoot my first song,” says the beautiful actress.

Manushi admits that she was definitely overwhelmed when she started shooting the big budget song, which will be a visual spectacle. “I was definitely overwhelmed the first time I did this and it is a great song, but as a person I like to keep an eye on the price and I think the shooting went well. I hope that I’m trying The audience will appreciate it, “she says.

Advertisement

“It was a tiring, intense shoot schedule, and after shooting this song I felt really happy. I never thought I would become an actor, so I really enjoy exploring all aspects of an Indian film heroine and so much to learn while doing it, “says Manushi.

Manushi’s Bollywood debut is made by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed the greatest TV epic Chanakya – based on the life and time of India’s most influential political strategist and the multi-award-winning Pinjar. Prithviraj will be published worldwide in Diwali 2020.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates