Princess Love reveals that she & Ray J broke up: we're not together, right now

Advertisement

Princess Love simply let the followers know that she and Ray J had done some more damage. The couple, who have been married since 2016, have only welcomed their second little month in the past and seemed to be doing so effectively.

Princess loveThe 35-year-old answered questions from followers in her Instagram stories on January 30 and when asked if she and Ray JThe 39-year-old wrote together: “Not right now … Now we only concentrate on the youngsters.” Princess Love no longer shared details of her separation.

As supporters of the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood couple, they know that breaking apart and reconciling is a historical past. In November 2019, just weeks earlier than her son Epic Norwood was born to fight so badly in Las Vegas that Princess threatened to divorce. The problems were made worse and everything was happening on social media. Despite many harsh idioms and accusations, they met for a maternity shoot a few days later. They had been together for their child on December 21st and for his son’s arrival on December 30th.

Then, last week, Ray J advised Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY that he intended to “reinforce” it within the romance department. “Now that my spouse has had the child and it has been reached and this course is over, we bought to deal with parenting. But then we bought to leave it up to us again. And I bought to check if she is loved and he or she coped with it, so no doubt I bought it to reinforce it. “

Advertisement

Part of Ray’s romantic plan? A white horse, a thing he promised her as a thrust. “We bought to get a yard, a booth, or something.” I’m late for the horse child, but I promise I’ll get you this white horse, “he advised her when he got to our digicam Then he came up with a brand new concept, “Or a car. I could just give her the exterior of the car that might work. Reality, I’m going to wrap it in white,” he joked.

It remains to be seen what Ray J will do now that Princess has informed his followers on social media that they are not together, but if his previous actions need to be continued, he will likely do everything possible to reach them again , And since her life is on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, fans of this drama will likely see in the next season. Or, just like the last time they fought, Ray J will make his apology public. In November 2019, he was unable to maintain his feelings of avoiding his daughter melody, 2 and wrote an apology on his Instagram website for Princess – and everyone else – to learn. “My heart has been heavy for the past week. I miss my child Melody very much, it hurts! I am so sorry that the world has to watch our relationship break down. To be in a strong relationship, you have to keep people from it and let God work it out. However, this was not the previous one. I will continue to be the perfect man and father, no matter what the opposite. There can be nothing without respect. “