Princess Beatrice's wedding date is earlier than you think

Advertisement

Mark your calendars! Another royal wedding is in the works. After much anticipation, the British royal family published a statement on February 7, detailing the wedding date and location of Princess Beatrice. With the Queen’s permission, Beatrice Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will get married on May 29, 2020 at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace, followed by a private reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

You’re not the first royal couple to get married in this chapel – it was also the location for Queen Victoria’s wedding in 1840 to Prince Albert and Prince George’s wedding to Princess Mary in 1893 (a couple who later became king and queen) , Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, shared her joyful response to the news with an Instagram photo of the two sisters as children. “She is so excited,” wrote Eugenie. “Today the family announced that Beatrice Edo will marry on May 29, 2020. Very proud of this moment.”

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement on September 26, 2019 with an official statement on the Duke of York’s website. “Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi got engaged in Italy earlier this month,” the statement said. “Edo designed a ring in collaboration with British jewelry designer Shaun Leane. The wedding will take place in 2020. More details will be announced in due course.”

Advertisement

UK Press Pool / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

This new announcement of the wedding date takes place amid a reported drama behind the scenes. According to The Sun, Beatrice and Edoardo have had to postpone the announcement twice due to the recent royal headlines. Between the shocking news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down from their official roles and the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the Royals had a couple of dramatic months in the press. An inside source told The Sun that the palace officials “hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that will bring the family back together.”

Unfortunately, Beatrice’s ceremony is not televised. This is a surprising departure from recent tradition and a much more reserved approach than other royal couples. Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had their weddings televised. An inside source told People on January 7 that Beatrice and Eugenie always had different visions for their big days. “Beatrice and Eugenie are very close, but they are very different,” the source claimed. “Beatrice is more serious and Eugenie is the open-minded extrovert, she is so bubbly and funny. Beatrice is more reserved and discreet. She holds back more, she is very polite, very educated, but more formal and calm in her personality, so I think that it’s going to be a very different wedding than Eugenies. “

There is much speculation as to whether Harry and Meghan will fly back from Canada to attend the wedding. In any case, royal fans will keep an eye on all photos and reports about the celebration – even if they cannot have a 5 o’clock evening. look at the party this time.