Brad Pitt wasted no time addressing the elephant in the room! In his speech by Margot Robbie, the actor added a funny saying about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

At least one Megxit joke was certain at the BAFTA Awards – but we didn’t expect it Brad Pitt56! The actor was not really up to date for the present, but was able to recognize his presence along with his hilarious acceptance speech that he heard from his co-star “As soon as it happened in Hollywood” Margot Robbie, 29. “[Brad] says he’ll call this [award]” Harry “because he’s actually excited to bring it back to the States. His phrases, not mine,” Brad learned. Prince William, 37 and Kate MiddletonThe 38-year-old had been the entrance and heart for the epic joke and laughed together with the rest of the audience. Discuss cumbersome!

After all, this joke was fun Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleDetermination not only to formally withdraw from royal life, but to move to North America. Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s breathtaking announcement was posted on Wednesday January 8th in a social media forum. “After many months of thought and internal discussion, we decided to transition these 12 months to develop a progressive new role in this house,” the couple began with their official Instagram account at Royal Sussex. “We intend to reappear as ‘high level’ members of the royal household and to become financially impartial members, while we remain committed to fully supporting Her Majesty the Queen.” contested by Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth the second, The couple who are said to be maneuvering into Canada, which is a Commonwealth nation, will no longer be known as HRH.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are enthroned behind William’s father Prince Charles, 71, have not publicly commented on the information. “At present, my household has had very constructive discussions about the way forward for my grandson and his household,” said Queen Elizabeth on January 13. “My household and I only support Harry and Meghan’s need to create a brand new life as a younger household. Although we would have preferred if they had remained full-time employees of the Royal Household, we respect and acknowledge their desire to live a particularly impartial life to run as a household while remaining an estimated part of my household. “

As for Brad, his humor didn’t stop there because he also joked about his personal position! “Hey, Great Britain. I heard that you just got single. Welcome to membership! Margot learns referring to U.Okay’s latest Brexit drama. And his personal relationship scenario.