The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to visit Australia to visit regions affected by the bushfire crisis this summer.

The trip would be the second visit of Prince William and his wife Catherine to Australia as a married couple.

Scott Morrison was expected to issue the formal invitation for the royal visit later this week.

The Australian government has discussed the bushfire tour with Kensington Palace. No dates or locations have been set yet.

The Prime Minister should propose dates and a program in his letter to the palace.

After a horrific season in which 2,400 homes were destroyed in this state alone, the pouring rain this week should put out all the remaining bushfires in New South Wales.

Thirty-two people died in fires across Australia.

In a support message on Instagram in January, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they were “shocked and deeply sad” at the loss of life and animals in the fires.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives and the courageous firefighters who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others,” the message said.