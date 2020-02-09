Advertisement

British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will meet Graca Machel, the widow of the late Nelson Mandela, on October 2nd in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are thrilled to be traveling in Africa – and plan to work to improve the continent.

Harry advised a British broadcaster that he felt “more like me” in Africa, including that Cape Town could be “a wonderful place for us to give you the chance to settle down,” the Sunday Instances of London reported on Saturday.

“The rest of our lives, particularly our life’s work, could mainly focus on Africa, on protection,” said the prince. “There are numerous problems to be solved. There are numerous problems here, but there is great potential for options.”

Harry, 35, also mentioned that his grief for his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, is a “wound that festering … every time I see a digicam, every time I hear a click, every time when I see a flash “.

Meghan, 38, mentioned that it was a struggle “to try straight away to be a brand new mother or to be a newlywed. , , and especially as a girl .. “

She added that “not many people asked if I was fine.”