Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's first appearance after the royal scandal is interesting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been fairly reticent since announcing their retirement as senior royals and moving to Canada part-time. While continuing to post on their shared Sussex Royal Instagram account, the two have seldom appeared in public since January 8, when they released their statement, and the couple haven’t yet teamed up. However, this changed on February 6 when they were the keynote speaker at an exclusive JPMorgan event. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first appearance after the royal scandal is unexpected, but it actually makes a lot of sense.

The event took place at the 1 hotel in Miami, where – according to a source from the New York Post – Harry and Megan’s appearance were held at a low. “It was all very quiet, with a lot of certainty,” the source claimed. Due to their decision to stop working as royal employees, Meghan and Harry were probably paid for the speech, although their compensation was not disclosed. As the couple said in their joint statement after his resignation, they maintain their private patronage, but financially separate from the institution. What this means: Harry and Meghan can now use private financial opportunities.

Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Yes, they may have given up their stake in Queen’s Sovereign Grant, but I have a feeling that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will get along well – and they may even benefit from their decision. According to the funding section of their website, the money they received from the Sovereign Grant in 2019 was only 5 percent of their total income. The scholarship, which serves as a reward for royal duties, also limits their private financial options (such as paying for keynote speeches), so leaving the royal family may have been the best financial decision they have ever made.

Talking isn’t the only way Meghan and Harry can make money now. As early as June 2019, Harry and Meghan submitted a trademark application for their joint Sussex Royal brand, which covered hundreds of items in the categories of clothing, campaigns, fundraisers, and more. Basically, Harry, Meghan and the baby Archie seem ready to live their best lives in Canada – and the JPMorgan event is hopefully just the first of many other public appearances.