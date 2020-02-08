Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he hoped Sri Lanka would further the process of reconciliation and integration of the island’s Tamil minority into the country’s mainstream after talking to its Sri Lankan visiting colleague Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Terrorism and security are the other two key issues discussed during Rajapaksa’s visit to New Delhi, his first overseas visit after he was appointed Prime Minister in November. The same month’s elections had brought Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Prime Minister’s brother, to power.

“I am confident that the Sri Lankan government will meet Tamil expectations for equality, justice and peace in Sri Lanka. I am confident that the government will work towards reconciliation,” said Modi.

Modi said that both India and Sri Lanka are under the scourge of terrorism.

“Terrorism is a major threat in our region. Our two countries have vigorously tackled this problem. In April last year there were barbaric terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Day. These were attacks on all of humanity, “he said, referring to the Islamic State, which claimed attacks that killed more than 250 people.

Modi also addressed the problem of Indian fishermen, who were often arrested or set on fire by the Sri Lankan Navy. “We opted for a humanitarian approach to tackling fisheries,” he said.

The talks between the two prime ministers covered the full range of bilateral relations, two people who were familiar with the discussions, including defense and security.

“Against the backdrop of the Easter attacks, PM @narendramodi and I discussed the potential to improve our information-sharing and counter-terrorism skills. In this context, we welcome the offer of a $ 50 million line of credit for our counter-terrorism efforts, “Mahinda Rajapaksa said in a Twitter post.

“Another area that was of common interest to PM @narendramodi and me was the ongoing economic projects in #lka (Sri Lanka). In particular the housing and community-related projects. We discussed the potential to extend the housing project to all parts of the island so that much more benefit from it, “he said in a second post.

“I express my deepest appreciation to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the Indian Government for the excellent arrangements and warm hospitality that I and my delegation received during this state visit. I repeated our invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Sri Lanka in the near future, “he added in a third post.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was President of Sri Lanka from 2005 to 2015 before losing the 2015 elections to Maithripala Sirisena. During his tenure, the Sri Lankan army smashed the “Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam” (LTTE) rebel group and ended more than three decades of civil war in 2009 after a massive offensive. However, the government of the day came under investigation for alleged war crimes and human rights violations against minority families in the north and northeast of the country.

The Sri Lankan government denies that its armed forces committed human rights violations during and after the LTTE’s offensive.