New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that there was an attempt to mislead people in Assam and the Northeast over the controversial Citizenship Change Law (CAA), but such attempts would not be tolerated.

At a public gathering in Assams Kokrajhar, Modi said the widespread rumors that outsiders were likely to settle in Assam and other parts of the northeast were not accurate.

“I am here to assure everyone in Assam that the anti-Assam and anti-national mentality is not tolerated and forgiven by the country. I want to assure those who are spreading rumors in the Northeast that people will come from outside and settle down because of the CAA that nothing like this will happen, “said the Prime Minister.

Modi said he expected the people’s suspicions to be over soon and the trust between the northeastern and the Union governments to develop. He said that people who use the path of violence and weapons should take this path.

“Choose the path of peace, harmony and non-violence and give up your arms, it will lead to development. I would like to take this opportunity to address the youth in Kashmir and the Naxals who have taken up arms to learn from the Bodo people and return to the mainstream and leave the path of violence, “said Modi.

Modi added that there should be no hostility among people because violence does not lead to development. The prime minister argued that electoral policy had resulted in some holding back the important development issue in Assam and the northeast.

“It is deliberately trying to create problems for the country by disrupting Assam and the northeast. It was because of electoral policy that delayed development in Assam and the northeast. The idea of ​​creating problems for the northeast and India was allowed earlier, “said Prime Minister.

While Modi talked about Bodo and Bru-Reang, they said thousands of people have become refugees in their own country due to violence, but now they have new opportunities to settle here with full respect and dignity. Modi said thousands of people would now get houses and permanent addresses. There would also be a special package for Bru-Reang, he said.

“I welcome everyone who was part of the Bodo Land movement and joined the mainstream. After five decades, in complete harmony, the expectations and aspirations of all partners in the Bodo Land movement were respected, “added Modi.

