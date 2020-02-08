Preview Mad Mad 2020 2020: How to view NCAA Top 16 reveals & updated tournament predictions

Advertisement

If you join us after the end of the football season, we are happy to have you – college basketball is now in full swing.

With just over a month to go until 68 teams hit their tickets for the 2020 NCAA tournament, the conference races are getting warm and tournament placement is taking place.

As is now an annual tradition, CBS is again cooperating with the NCAA to view the expected NCAA Tournament rankings for the 16 best teams early.

Discover how you can watch and follow and view a projection for the unveiling of Saturday.

DECOURCY: Big Ten basketball faces unprecedented, unparalleled parity

What time is the NCAA Top 16 disclosure show?

Date : Saturday, February 8

: Saturday, February 8 Time: 12:30 pm ET

CBS will broadcast the Top 16 unveiling show at 12.30 pm. ET leads to the 1 p.m. ET tipoff between Kentucky and Tennessee, which is broadcast on the same channel. The show will identify the top 16 teams in the country as they are currently in the season, giving viewers a glimpse into the committee’s focus for this year’s selection process.

On which channel can you watch the NCAA Top 16 unveiling show?

TV channel : CBS

: CBS Livestream: NCAA.com

Studio host Greg Gumbel will unveil the 16 teams, while Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis provide analysis. Commission President Kevin White will also be in the studio to explain the reasoning and methodology behind the selections made by the committee. CBSsports.com bracketologist Jerry Palm completes the show with his remaining projections for the current field of 68.

When is selection Sunday 2020?

Date : Sunday, March 15

: Sunday, March 15 Time: 3 p.m. ET

The official disc will be announced on TBS on Sunday 15 March. A total of 68 teams are selected, including 32 conference tournament champions and a further 36 at-large selections. The show reveals each of the seedings for the chosen teams, the locations of each of the games, as well as TV information and tip-off times.

When does March Madness start in 2020?

March Madness opens with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, on 17 and 18 March to bring the team back to 64 teams. After those four matchups, there are 16 games each on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 for the first round of the tournament.

NCAA basketball rankings & rankings

Here is a look at the most recent AP top-25 ranking release from Monday, February 3.

Rank

Team (votes in first place)

Conference

W-L

1

Baylor (49)

Large 12

19-1

2

Gonzaga (15)

WCC

23-1

3

Kansas (1)

Large 12

18-3

4

State of San Diego

Mountain West

23-0

5

Louisville

ACC

19-3

6

Dayton

Atlantic Ocean 10

20-2

7

Duke

ACC

18-3

8

State of Florida

ACC

18-3

9

Maryland

Big Ten

17-4

10

Villanova

Big east

17-4

11

Maroon

SEC

19-2

12

Seton Hall

Big east

16-5

13

West Virginia

Large 12

17-4

14

Oregon

Pac-12

18-5

15

Kentucky

SEC

16-5

16

Michigan State

Big Ten

16-6

17

Iowa

Big Ten

16-6

18

LSU

SEC

17-4

19

Butler

Big east

17-5

20

Illinois

Big Ten

16-6

21

Creighton

Big east

17-5

22

Penn State

Big Ten

16-5

23

Arizona

Pac-12

15-6

24

Colorado

Pac-12

17-5

25

Houston

American

17-5

NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

SN’s predictions and explanations for the 16-team seed disclosure are below. The teams are shown per region with the seed line of each team on the left and the total 1-16 seed ranking in parentheses.

SOUTH REGION

CENTER AREA

1 – Baylor (1)

1 – Kansas (2)

2 – Dayton (8)

2 – Louisville (6)

3 – Villanova (10)

3 – Maryland (12)

4 – Auburn (16)

4 – Butler (13)

EAST AREA

WEST REGION

1 – Gonzaga (4)

1 – State of San Diego (3)

2 – Duke (5)

2 – West Virginia (7)

3 – Seton Hall (9)

3 – State of Florida (11)

4 – State of Michigan (15)

4 – Oregon (14)

1. Baylor: The AP no. 1 team lost its second game of the season against Washington, but has since been perfect, winning Kansas (away), Villanova (neutral) and Arizona and Butler (both at home).

2. Kansas: The Jayhawks lead the nation in strength and are the only team with 10 Quad-I victories.

3. State of San Diego: SDSU is the last undefeated team in the country and the NET leader of the country, winning with Creighton, BYU and Iowa.

4. Gonzaga: With victories over Arizona and Oregon away from home, the Bulldogs must have confidence in their chances of landing another number 1 seed.

5. Duke: The loss of Stephen F. Austin hurts, but there is serious concern about the potential of the Blue Devils as a top seed with victories over Kansas and Michigan State away from home.

6. Louisville: Chris Mack’s group may come out as a number 2 seed, but that’s a great place to be in what is a chaotic month of March. Cardinals win at Duke.

7. West Virginia: The elite schedule of WVa (no. 4) and 10 combined Quad-I / II victories make for a moderate 3-4 road record.

8. Dayton: The Flyers still have to lose in regulation with overtime losses to Kansas and Colorado. However, there is still no top 30 NET profit on the resume.

9. Seton Hall: Myles Powell’s team has been flying high lately. The Pirates have a record of 12-5 against Quad-I / II opponents this season, including victories over Maryland and at Butler.

10. Villanova: Another quality gain on the road would be nice, because the Wildcats have so far only one NET top-50 win. The victory in Kansas and the strength of the schedule certainly help.

11. State of Florida: If FSU can beat Duke or Louisville again, this would be a big boost for the CV of the Seminoles. An extra top-level win could solidify this group as a number 2 seed.

12. Maryland: Lately popular, the Terrapins are top 15 in both NET and schedule power and have suffered no losses outside of Quad-I.

13. Butler: The Bulldogs seem to be back on track after losing four out of six. Butler’s team sheet is stacked with Quad-I victories that will pay dividends as the season progresses.

14. Oregon: Thanks to a loaded non-conference slate, Oregon has strong strength and the tournament teams in Seton Hall, Houston, Michigan and Memphis win.

15. State of Michigan: Sparty has endured a difficult period lately and is only 3-6 in Quad-I games. Advanced statistics should help this team stay at a striking distance from a top 4 seed.

16. Maroon: Just like Dayton, the Tigers have an excellent record with not much meat on the CV. An overwhelming year in the SEC did not give Auburn many opportunities for quality victories.

Just missed: Creighton, Penn State, Arizona