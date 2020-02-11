Advertisement

Presley Gerber addressed some naysayers of his new “misunderstood” facial tattoo in an Instagram Dwell, which he believed to be his followers, and also talked about the motif he had bought.

Presley GerberThe 20-year-old claps again against haters who have criticized his new face tattoo with the words “misunderstood”. The son of Cindy Crawford, 53 went on an Instagram visit to talk about the tattoo he debuted on February 7, the statement he bought, and what critics should do if they don’t prefer. “I think I don’t really understand,” Presley said on the live stream after a fan asked why he bought it. “If I thought this would smash my face or I didn’t need it, I wouldn’t have been able to do it. I think that’s a pretty obvious factor.”

The blonde guy, who was wearing white tanks, orange pants, and a baseball cap, then learned more feedback via chat and didn’t boldly respond to the harmful suggestions. “I just wanted to come back here and be like someone could say something about this or that and my household or how I grew up or something like that you will come and say it to my face,” he said.

Presley debuted his controversial tattoo in an Instagram picture, which confirmed that he was pointing at the artwork, which was nonetheless purple and positioned slightly below his eye. “MISUNDERSTOOD,” he labeled the picture. Superstar tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena, who tattooed Presley ‘s face, also shared the picture on his website and titled it “Sorry Mother,” referring to supermodel Cindy.

Advertisement

Along with his new facial tattoo, Presley has tattoos on the arms, neck and fingers, which proves that he loves body art. It will be fascinating to see if he gets extra sooner or later!