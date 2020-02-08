President Trump's 'Salute to America': Watch the live stream of the July 4th event

Advertisement

President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” ​​can begin at 6:30 p.m. ET in the Nationwide Mall. But how many people can watch this?

Fox Information is the premier cable information community to broadcast the entire POTUS spectacle on July 4th as a half-two-hour version of the Special Report with Brett Baier (6pm). The occasion will embody airlifts and army armor, similar to the celebration of French Bastille Day.

CNN and MSNBC do not intend to broadcast “Salute to America” ​​- although MSNBC has mentioned that it will be justified in half of the cases, if justified, it should be considered newspaper worthy.

According to a press conference by the Home Secretary, “Salute to America” ​​will begin at the Lincoln Memorial because the president “honors America’s armed forces with music, military demonstrations, overflights, and more”. Members embody the Obsolete Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Military Band, the Armed Forces Refrain, and the America Marine Corps Silent Drill Workforce.

“Salute to America” ​​is impartial by A Capitol Fourth (PBS, 8 / 7c). The latter are characteristic performances by Vanessa Williams, Yolanda Adams, Lindsey Stirling, The O’Jays, Laine Hardy, Laura Osnes, Angelica Hale, Maelyn Jarmon, Keala Settle and Gone West feat. Colbie Caillat and Carol King, Vanessa Carlton and the Broadway Forged of Lovely; John Stamos host.

In the meantime, the New York-based Macy’s 4th of July Spectacular (NBC, 8 / 7c) will feature performances by Luke Bryan, Derek Hough, Ciara, Khalid, Maren Morris and Brad Paisley. Hough and Ciara hosts.

Let Freedom Sing (CMT, 10 / 9c) is a live performance moderated by Brett Eldredge with country music and a fireworks show from Downtown Nashville.

Press PLAY on the stream shown above (courtesy of PBS) and then enter your feedback and reactions.