Forget that the liberal media is trying to throw cold water at President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union. Mad Money CNBC presenter Jim Cramer praised Trump’s economy, a focus of the President’s speech on Tuesday.

CNBC reported on February 5 that, at the first trading session since President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of affairs in the Union, Cramer had seen “why the stock market was geared towards greater openness.” The president made a “strong argument that there is a lot of money in the market.”

Cramer also acknowledged an important point: “Like him or he hates him, the president is great for the stock market. However, previous presidents haven’t cared about the stock market because they think it’s not that big, “[Emphasis added.] He continued,” But I’m listening to him [Trump] and I think you know what? I understand why people buy stocks. ” [Emphasis added.]

Cramer justified his decision not to sell shares:Because employment is good and employment has always correlated with economic development and better numbers. [Emphasis added.]

“For our purposes there is here enormous wealth created, “said Cramer,” and what it does is people I think who don’t want to sell stocks! “[Emphasis added.]

Bloomberg News, a liberal company, tweeted on November 17, 2019: “The stock market seems to have liked Donald Trump more than any other president since the 1950s.” The president was fourth behind former presidents Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower.

The Wall Street Journal reported on January 1, in an article entitled “The bull market is storming into 2020,” that stocks around the world “finished one of her best years of the last decade, defied the money managers, who expected the bull market to be burdened by the threats posed by the US-China trade battle and a slowdown in growth from 2019 onwards ”[emphasis added].

Perhaps these statements by Cramer are a signal to the other liberal media that the growing American economy justifies reporting of more than 0.8 percent.