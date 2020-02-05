President of the Republican Resistance to Trump

Advertisement

After his vote to convict President Trump for imposing power abuse, which ultimately failed, NBC Nightly News made a clear statement and welcomed Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) as a hero. In successive segments, they praised him for “to vote one’s conscience about one’s party“And called him”the President of the Republican Resistance to Donald Trump, “

The stream started with the report from Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt. “Today Senator Mitt Romney, once the Republican presidential candidate, stood as the lonely voice of his party against President Trump,It advertises.

After noticing that Romney shared his votes and exonerated Trump from obstructing Congress’ indictment, Hunt bragged how Romney “was the first senator to vote to impeachment the president of his own partyl. “The flip side of this factoid was the tacit admission that Democrats were bipartisan.

Hunt spent a little time remembering Romney’s flip-flops when it came to being associated with Trump:

HUNT: Romney’s voice, a final departure from his relationship with the president who endorsed Romney’s 2012 presidential bid. Before Mr. Trump’s election in 2016, however, Romney sentenced him. Ignite a firestorm.

HUNT: The two seemed to be getting better when Romney reportedly ran for Trump’s Secretary of State. Romney didn’t get a job. Two years later, he won a Senate seat.

“This evening, to vote one’s conscience about one’s party“Bragged her to break off their relationship. Hunt closed the segment by noting the reaction of republican circles and how” Romney admitted that his vote could have ramifications “.

In the follow-up segment, Anker Lester Holt approached political director Chuck Todd and asked him to “put the president’s acquittal and Senator Romney’s vote in favor of the conviction into perspective.”

“Mitt Romney’s decision is fascinating for this reason: he is now the president of the Republican resistance to Donald Trump“Todd announced.” At the moment he is alone. The question will be whether he will be alone in a year. “

Todd wasn’t sure about the consequences of the President’s acquittal. “But in the short term it may not have a big political impact. May – could help in the short term, the President could help gather political bases. I think it’s a long-term impact. It is down the street that this may have enormous consequences. Whether the president wins the re-election or not will have enormous consequences, ”he shrugged rhetorically.

At ABC’s World News Tonight, moderator David Muir was responsible for Romney’s emotional speech explaining his decision. “But there was this decision from Mitt Romney, the speech he made on the floor, He speaks of his belief and becomes more emotional about his decisionand said the president was guilty, citing “an appalling abuse of public trust,” “Muir said.

NBC Nightly News

February 5, 2020

04/19/05 Eastern

KASIE HUNT: I ​​am Kasie Hunt. Today Senator Mitt Romney, once the Republican President’s candidate, was the only vote in his party against President Trump.

HUNT: Vote with Democrats to convict the President for abuse of power.

SEN. MITT ROMNEY: My faith is at the heart of who I am. (Transition) I take an oath to God that is enormously consistent. I knew from the start that it would be the most difficult decision to judge the president, the leader of my own party. I was not wrong.

HUNT: Romney, who voted to acquit the President of the second impeachment article –

HUNT: – was the first senator to vote to sentence the president of his own party to impeachment.

HUNT: Romney’s voice, a final departure from his relationship with the president who endorsed Romney’s 2012 presidential bid. Before Mr. Trump’s election in 2016, however, Romney sentenced him. Ignite a firestorm.

HUNT: The two seemed to be getting better when Romney reportedly ran for Trump’s Secretary of State. Romney didn’t get a job. Two years later, he won a Senate seat. Tonight he voted his conscience about his party.

ROMNEY: With my voice I will tell my children and their children that I have done my duty to the best of my ability, believing that my country has expected me to do this.

HUNT: Tonight Mitch McConnell, the chairman of the Republican Senate, said he was surprised and disappointed by Romney’s election. The president’s son demands that Romney be expelled from the Republican Party. This is unlikely to happen here, but Romney has admitted that his vote could have ramifications. Lester?

LESTER HOLT: All right. Kasie Hunt, thank you. Now let’s get Chuck Todd. Chuck, give us the President’s acquittal and Senator Romney’s vote for a conviction in the right light.

CHUCK TODD: Look, the only thing we need to know about this entire impeachment saga is that it will be a seminolean moment in a seminolean period in American history. But in the short term it may not have a big political impact. May – could help in the short term, the President could help gather political bases. I think it’s a long-term impact. It is down the street that this may have enormous consequences. Whether the president wins the re-election or not will have enormous consequences.

Mitt Romney’s decision is fascinating for this reason: he is now the president of the Republican resistance to Donald Trump. At the moment he is alone. The question will be whether he will be alone in a year.

HOLT: All right, Chuck, thanks for the analysis.