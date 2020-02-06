Advertisement

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation released a travel tip for the mountains as of Thursday due to a snow storm.

The travel advice lasts until the weekend.

According to the CDOT, drivers will encounter significant snow accumulation, drifts and snow closures due to avalanche protection.

Heavy snowfall is likely in the northern mountains, the southern low mountains, the southern mountains and along the mountain corridor I-70. Mountain winds will sometimes be strong, which, according to the CDOT, leads to areas with blowing and blowing snow.

CDOT also said Thursday, Friday and Saturday trips from the front range to ski resorts are likely to take longer than usual.

CDOT provided the following memories for driving in the snow:

Drive slowly

Don’t follow too closely

Plows don’t happen

Check cotrip.org for road conditions

Make sure your vehicle is ready for the winter conditions and has the right tires, scraper and other items in this checklist

At the end of the weekend, some mountain communities will receive up to three feet of snow. Friday is one Precise day of the weather warning due to expected effects on the trip.

