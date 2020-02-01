Pregnant Laura Prepon debuts baby bump on the red carpet

Advertisement

Laura Prepon, the expectant mother, is there.

The actress “Orange is the New Black”, who recently revealed that she and her husband Ben Foster are expecting their second offspring, debuted on the red carpet on American Veterans Middle’s “American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes” on Saturday in Washington, DC.

Prepon, 39, wore a long-sleeved black robe with transparent panels and cradled her middle as she posed for pictures next to Foster, 38, who was wearing a black tuxedo for the night.

Prepon presented her second pregnant Thursday on Instagram.

“We are very happy to announce that our household is growing,” she wrote.

Prepon and Foster, who closed the bond in 2018, are also the father and mother of 2-year-old daughter Ella.