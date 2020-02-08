Predictions for Oscars 2020: Who wins, who should win | Conduct

Advertisement

At this point, we spend more than a third of each calendar year with the endless talks and debates about the “award season”. This is no exception to the ongoing discussion of the academy’s long-term problems with their diversity, to the many knife fights over whether certain nominated films should have been recorded at all. This is the territory that goes hand in hand with the ranking of art and that places art in competition with other art.

But hey. We all do it again and again anyway. Much of the industry year, particularly in terms of which films are distributed (and when and with what amount of resources they are made available to people), revolves around the year-end award cycle. And for films in the United States, the year is marked by the Academy Awards.

As we prepare to broadcast the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, we shouldn’t forget that with all of the problems caused by the Academy Awards broadcasting, some of your older relatives will also do a 2.5-hour one South Pacific have seen Korean tragedy about the class struggle of the past few weeks. It honors films, although it excludes others, and celebrates films, even if the industry goes far beyond the interests and preferences of an organization, it has always been and always will be.

We’re only a few days away from the ceremony, and all you have to do at your Oscar party is fill out a ballot for a number of films you may have seen or not. Don’t worry, you are insured here. Without further preamble you will find here the choice of Consequence of Sound, who will take the 24 gold statuettes home this weekend and wherever it may be relevant, who we think should take them home instead.

We’ll see you at the Dolby Theater.

–Dominick Suzanne-Mayer

Senior writer

Best sound editing

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

What should win: Once upon a time in Hollywood

What will win: 1917

1917 is the kind of technical superlative thriller that was born to win Oscars for sound editing and other first-class awards. It is competent, it has great effect, it is learned and tense and it is great. But how, look at the road more, academy. Once upon a time in Hollywood, that’s ambient story. Watching and hearing Brad Pitt rolling through the streets of LA against Joe Cocker and Los Bravos is just the thing to see how to create an aura. Enough boom boom, Quentin Tarantino mastered Vroom Vroom, with space for hiking and listening to the sweet sounds of the 60s. Yes, that’s the most booming thing I’ve written lately, but the mood remains. -Blake Goble

Best sound mix

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

What should win: Once upon a time in Hollywood

What will win: 1917

The tone mix nominations for a particular year usually refer to some of the more effect-intensive glasses in the field, which makes this year’s mix (sorry) interesting. It would be great to see how largely unannounced Ad Astra thinks he’s distorted, subdued in space. Or there was once in Hollywood and its constantly changing, always perfect radio cycle. However, it is difficult to see anything that wins the day about the 1917 war cacophony and its confusing array of explosions nearby and far. –Dominick Suzanne-Mayer

Best visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

What should win: The Irishman

What will win: The Irishman

They don’t look like china, there is no focus on tracking problems. All faces, just look right. The young face stuff? No distraction and actually pretty impressive. After years of painstakingly redesigning older actors, aging technology came to life in The Irishman. See Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro and others wrinkle away with minimal skill for decades. The Netflix EPKs are more than fascinating, and it would be nice to see this award go to the cleanest, not the loudest, candidate. -Blake Goble

Best film cut

The Irish Thelma Schoonmaker

Ford versus Ferrari, Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Jinmo Yang

What should win: The Irishman

What will win: parasite

There was a time when the Best Editing category could be used as a solid predictor for which the film would take home the biggest price of the night. This time seems to have passed in recent years when non-best picture winners like Dunkirk, Mad Max: Fury Road and Bohemian Rhapsody recently snatched the statue. We expect Yang Jin-mos’ work on the miraculous parasite in the evening to be an important step here. Despite all of the runtime memes, Thelma Schoonmaker’s work on The Irishman is responsible for the film’s so much influence that we would be happy if she were honored to be one of the best and best in a 208-minute meditation on mortality of the year has done surprisingly driving works. –Dominick Suzanne-Mayer

Best makeup and hairstyling

bomb

joker

Judy

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

1917

What should win: bomb

What will win: joker

Besides, good for the Oscars to finally expand the makeup / hairstyling category to five nominees, as opposed to the three nominees it had used since 1984. There are a number of different approaches that could be rewarded here. War-damaged corpses from 1917 after Renee Zellweger’s transformation into a Hollywood legend in Judy. We would love to see Charlize Theron turned into one of the worst modern Americans in Megyn Kelly and John Lithgow. But we see it in the neoclassical joker look that has helped define one of the most unexpected smash hits of the year and made holiday celebrations a little more menacing for years to come. –Dominick Suzanne-Mayer

Best costume design

The Irishman, Christopher Peterson and Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Little women, Jacqueline Durran

What should win: Little woman

What will win: Once upon a time in Hollywood

This year’s costume design field is characterized by contemporary clothing, with the middle to late part of the 20th century playing a special role. Jaqueline Durran’s work on Little Women stands out from the crowd, both in the staging and in the boldness of the approach. Her work transcends the boundaries of an era and contributes so much to the film’s visual storytelling. The same applies to the farcical physicality of Jojo Rabbit’s Nazi outfit or the steel monochromatic clothing from The Irishman or to this suit (which you know very well) from Joker. However, the look we see as an Oscar winner is Arianne Phillips’ perfectly calibrated robe for a pair of 1969 anti-heroes in Los Angeles. It’s both chic and a little faded, just like Rick and Cliff. –Dominick Suzanne-Mayer

Best production design

The Irishman, Regina Graves & Bob Shaw

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Nancy Haigh & Barbara Ling

1917 Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales

Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun

What should win: parasite

What will win: Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite is almost too smart and simple in design to win. Two big sets, an apartment and a mansion, right? Keep in mind that they were made entirely. The apartment was built from scratch so that the film can drown it in the last chapter. And the Park family mansion is like opulence and modernity that works in both directions. It is a practical brutal castle on an artificial Korean city hill. It is nicely decorated and layered like an Escher painting and offers space to breathe. It is also: super gray and creepy as hell. The damn cellar door? Shiny, eat your heart. -Blake Goble

Best camera

Irishman Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

1917 Roger Deakins

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

The lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

What should win: The lighthouse

What will win: 1917

Let’s just get it out of the way: After Roger Deakins received his first Blade Runner 2049 Oscar in 2018, he’s going to take his second in a row home. However you find the long-term approach of 1917, the craft of Deakins was the cornerstone of the success of this hyper-stylized approach. He wins this.

How great would it be if Jarin Blaschke’s sparse, surrealistic work at the lighthouse managed to steal an Oscar? It’s the lonely nomination for one of the most unusual and original features of 2019, and the academy has to reward one of those 4: 3 revivals sooner or later, right? We can dream. –Dominick Suzanne-Mayer

Best original song

“I will love myself again” – Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Rocketman

“I stand with you” – Diane Warren, breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen 2

“Get Up” – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” – Randy Newman, Toy Story 4

What should win: “I will love myself again,” Rocketman

What will win: “I will love myself again,” Rocketman

First of all, it is a pity that the academy with “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” from the submissive Wild Rose has rejected perhaps the best song in a film from 2019. In a field full of former 2020 nominees, the category appears to be wide open. Sure, it is strange to refuse another hit related to Frozen and there is a chance that “Into the Unknown” will run away with this category. That said, we see that this is a brand new Elton John song that comes from a biography that has managed to bypass most of the worst clichés in this genre and even give the man a little bit of honest insight. –Dominick Suzanne-Mayer

Best original score

1917 Thomas Newman

Marriage story, Randy Newman

Little women, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

What should win: The Newmans

What will win: Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

It is Hildur Guðnadóttir’s merit and ability to have a new sound in the acoustic composition that her score was nominated. The score felt particularly appealing to Todd Phillips’ bulky joker, especially given the strange shoe running. She rocked the Awards racetracks, had a great year 2019 with this album and her work on HBO’s Chernobyl, and she believes the score will resemble a new Wave album if it is removed from the film it came from. BUT. Would it fucking kill the academy to finally give Randy Newman an Oscar for the rating? Or his cousin Thomas? Thomas is a 15-time candidate and as great as any of his works in 1917. And Randy, well, he has two Oscars for Pixar songs … but it feels like a nudge in his American orchestral style. -Blake Goble

Best animated short film

Dcera (daughter)

hair love

Kitbull

Unforgettable

sister

What should win: hair love

What will win: Kitbull

Kitbull benefits from the Pixar brand and the Disney marketing behind it. No blow! It’s a great Disney + exclusive product (which my toddler loved very much). It would be a nice win. But bah-gawd, Hair Love is such a deserved jerk about a girl’s amazingly beautiful (and incredibly animated) hair. Watch a father struggling with his daughter’s hair and the big bush on her head turns into a monstrous boxing ring creature as a creative picture of the difficulties we all have when we get ready for the day and look good. Come and see for yourself the brilliant graphics and friendly atmosphere of Sony Pictures Animation, which is based on the lively Spider-Verse. Remain for the touch and reveal truths about the family. -Blake Goble

Bonus: It’s free and online.

Best Documentary (Short Story)

In absence

Learn to skateboard in a war zone

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Go run cha-cha

What should win: In absence

What will win: Life overtakes me

There are not many easy topics at this year’s harvest. Even the more inspiring contributions such as St. Louis Superman on Bruce Franks, the state rapper who has become a rapper in Missouri, bear the weight of human pain in addition to their inspiration. We were particularly impressed by In the Absence, a horrific recount of the 2014 South Korean ferry disaster in which hundreds of people were killed by bureaucratic negligence. The most haunting (and probably most successful), however, is Life Overtakes Me, which follows a group of refugee children in Sweden who have been comatotized by resignation syndrome, a condition triggered by an inability to cope with severe trauma. It is a strong, painful reminder of the actual, ongoing human cost of war. –Dominick Suzanne-Mayer