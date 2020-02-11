Advertisement

Prague city councilors are said to risk the Kremlin’s anger by renaming a place in front of the Russian embassy after the murdered opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, a vocal opponent of Vladimir Putin.

The community leaders of the Czech capital are preparing for a ceremony that is scheduled to take place on February 27, the fifth anniversary of his death, in what is now Pod Kaštany Náměstí (under Chestnut Square) in the affluent district of Bubeneč. His daughter Zhanna is expected to be present.

The embassy in a former manor house, which once belonged to a well-known Jewish banker and later served as the Gestapo headquarters in Prague, was presented by the Czechoslovak government after World War II as a thank you for the role of the Soviet Union in the liberation of the country from the National Socialist occupation ,

Advertisement

It has recently attracted attention for its large diplomatic presence, which many consider to be a front for espionage operations in the countryside that was once an ally of Moscow in the Cold War and is now a member of NATO.

The decision to rename, which will likely be stamped at a Council meeting, follows Washington, Kiev and Vilnius, who have similarly recognized Nemtsov. The Kensington and Chelsea council in London criticized last year after rejecting the proposal to rename a footpath outside the Russian embassy to Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister who was shot dead on a bridge near the Kremlin in 2015 ,

The Prague City Council will also name a promenade in Stromovka Park behind the embassy, ​​after Anna Politkovskaya, an anti-Kremlin journalist who was murdered in 2006.

The move to Prague is likely to lead to renewed tensions with the Russian embassy, ​​which previously criticized local authority leaders for treating a statue of decorated Soviet general Marshal Ivan Konev after it was reinstated for his former official status as a “savior.” ” to qualify. in World War II, before being hushed up to ward off vandals.

She also protested plans to honor soldiers who served in General Andrei Vlasov’s Russian Liberation Army, which contributed to the liberation of Prague at the end of the war, but were viewed by the Kremlin as traitors because they had previously turned against and alongside the Red Army Germany had fought.

According to Anna Politkovskaya, an anti-Kremlin journalist who was murdered in 2006, the council wants to name a path in a park behind the Russian embassy. Photo: Murdo Macleod / The Guardian

The Prague Mayor, Zdeněk Hřib, who had previously confronted China over sovereignty over Taiwan, welcomed the renaming of the square to Nemtsov after a petition organized by the Czech Green Party and a meeting with Vladimir Kara-Murza, chairman of the Boris Nemzow Foundation for freedom.

“Our decision is certainly not a coincidence,” tweeted Hřib, a member of the liberal pirate party. “We rely on long-term incentives for citizens, but of course also on the Czech human rights tradition, which we should not forget.”

Petr Kutílek, a Green City councilor who led the petition movement, rejected proposals for “troll diplomacy” to provoke Moscow. “The Russian government officially condemned Boris Nemtsov’s murder,” he said. “We do this because supporting human rights and democracy has been a key priority of Czech foreign policy since Václav Havel took office. It’s been weakening in the past seven or eight years. “

Jiří Pehe, director of New York University in Prague and a Czech political scientist, said the decision had “great symbolic value”.

“We have a Russian embassy here that is quite arrogant and has more employees than its embassy in London and is likely to do things that have nothing to do with diplomacy,” he said. “It is not easy for a small country to show Russia that it is not intimidated.”

The Russian embassy was asked to comment, but had not yet responded at the time of publication.