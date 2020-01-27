Prabhas to work with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga? : Bollywood news

Advertisement

Now that Saaho is clearly and indisputably inferior at the box office, Superstar Prabhas is moving very carefully. He has just completed a thoroughly romantic film titled Jaan, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. For his next time, Prabhas focused on Sandeep Vanga, who caused a hornet nest with his hate story Arjun Reddy in Telugu and his Hindi remake Kabir Singh.

Since then, Vanga has come to a loose end, trying to convince various superstars in Andhra and Mumbai to come on board for a dark script called Devil. It looks like he has finally convinced Prabhas to make his next film.

While details are not yet known and it is not clear whether Prabhas has endorsed the Devil project mentioned above or something else, one thing is certain that the Baahubali star does not make a film that requires him to do something misogynistic. In other words, Vanga will have to improve his way to match the glory of Prabhas.

