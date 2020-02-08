Power Pre-Series Finale Ballot: Once and for all, #WhoShotGhost?

Advertisement

The final of the electricity collection is approaching for us as if the loss of life would occur to someone suffering from the security of the job of the Assistant United States Lawyer: whether you prefer it or not, it will happen.

And before the remaining episode on Sunday (Starz, 8 / 7c) we won’t help keep the central question of season six in our minds again and again. In the end, we just want to know whether James “Ghost” St. Patrick was murdered by his estranged spouse Tasha, his vengeful son Tariq, or the disgraced AUSA Cooper Saxe.

Although there have only been a number of different suspects in the combine since January, the second half of the season has reduced the number of potential killers to the trio mentioned above. The others – Tommy, Tate, Paz and Dre – were acquitted in current episodes.

Advertisement

Below we present one of the best arguments for any potential killer.

THE CASE FOR TASHA | What do you say, a few despised women? Tasha has plenty of motives to hate Ghost, her longtime partner in every marriage and company that deviated from their marriage when his high school love Angela re-entered the picture. As Ghost pursued its goals, which were all clever and political, Tasha had to raise her children, look at the books, and take care of a thorough Fed review. Besides, she has by no means forgiven Ghost for the death of her daughter Raina or her son Tariq’s permission to follow in his father’s footsteps, or to kill her lover Terry Silver … the story goes on and on. Plus: Remember when he physically assaulted her earlier this season? Add the truth that Tasha has already killed someone she used to be with (R.I.P. LaKeisha), and we could see Tasha completely capturing her husband to prevent him from causing additional pain to her household.

THE CASE FOR TARIQ | Like his father and mother, Ghost and Tasha’s teenage son have blood on their fingers (although Ray Ray wasn’t exactly a harmless victim), so we all know he can do the trick. And the time he spent under Kanan’s wing actually encouraged Riq to do whatever he needed and to rattle the implications. Over time, we’ve seen him transform into a talented liar, a smart strategist, and an ice-cold participant in the sport: remember that he didn’t ask Tommy to give up his plan to kill Ghost just to do it Tariq a heads-up earlier than he went through with it? And now that Ghost has to distance himself from Ray Ray’s death by blaming Tariq, what prevents the young man from putting some lead in his pops and finally eradicating this disadvantage?

THE CASE FOR SAXE | Admittedly, the argument for Saxe as The Man Who Snuffs Out Ghost is weak: The previous AUSA is two-faced, misleading and sneaky, but a killer of some of the city’s unscrupulous drug lords? It is robust in the picture. Before you finally delete Saxe, consider the following: Ghost is at the heart of every flip side that Saxe published six seasons ago when he was released from his federal agency, and Ghost and Tommy simply knocked the snot out of him and let him assume that he would die in his lounge. Everyone has their tip level, right? Maybe we have finally reached Saxes.

Then study the evidence Make sure you enter your individual vote for #WhoShotGhost in the vote below. Visit the feedback with some other theories, questions, or observations that you prefer related to Ghost’s premature but unsurprising death.