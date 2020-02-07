Poverty is increasing for children and pensioners, researchers say

Advertisement

Poverty has increased for children and pensioners in the last five years, a new study suggests.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) said that despite the increasing employment rate, in-work poverty has also increased because often wages, hours or both are not enough.

Advertisement

Just over half of the people in poverty are in a working family, compared to 39 percent 20 years ago, according to the survey.

JRF said that 14 million people lived in poverty, including four million children and two million pensioners, an increase of 400,000 and 300,000 respectively in the last five years.

Highest poverty rates

The highest poverty rates were in London, the north of England, the Midlands and Wales, and the lowest were in the south, Scotland and Northern Ireland, the report said.

The differences in poverty rates were often driven by the availability of good quality jobs and housing costs, JRF said.

The report said that people would be more likely to live in poverty if they lived in certain parts of the UK, in a family where there is a disabled person or caregiver, if they work in hospitality or retail, or if they live in a rented home housing .

JRF called on the government to improve job security and quality, to see the benefit system as an essential public service that loosens the grip of poverty, and to make more cheap housing available.

Solid base

Executive Director Claire Ainsley said: “The new government has a historic opportunity when we enter the 2020s.

“Past successes in the past decades show that it is possible for the UK to release the grasp of poverty among those most at risk, but this progress is beginning to unravel and it will continue efforts in nationwide and in British governments need to unlock poverty.

“Millions of families take care of each other, raise their children and work hard without any guarantee that they will escape poverty, governments, employers and landlords all play a role in changing this.

“It is not correct that so many are unable to build a solid foundation for their lives, because their jobs are insecure or because they cannot find a home that they can afford.

“Without a better deal for working families, and a social security system that offers everyone a public service, the United Kingdom faces further distribution and deeper poverty.

“That better deal must include the basis that we all need, from building new homes to financing social security and bringing better jobs to all parts of the country.”

No time contracts

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady: “The government must work hard on business models based on poverty and insecure jobs.

“Zero-hour contracts must be banned and the minimum wage must immediately increase to a minimum of £ 10 per hour.”

JRF said the poverty indicator used is when a family has an income of less than 60 percent of the median income for their family type, after housing costs.

James Taylor, of Scope Equality Charity Scope, said: “These findings are shocking, but unfortunately will not be surprising to people with disabilities.

“Many people with disabilities find it incredibly difficult to make ends meet.

“Life costs a lot more for people with disabilities, on average £ 583 a month. At the same time, a huge number of people with disabilities are being denied the opportunity to go to work and stay. “

Cost of living

The President of Trussell Trust, Emma Revie, said: “The findings from today’s JRF report could not be clearer – it is becoming increasingly difficult for too many people to keep their heads above water.

“At food banks we see problems with our payment system, such as the five-week wait for Universal Credit and payments that do not cover living costs, pushing more people to food banks than ever before.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Work and Pensions said: “Tackling poverty will always be a priority for this government.

“We know that working is the best way out of poverty and that more people are working than ever before. Wages exceed inflation and absolute poverty is lower than in 2010.

“We know that some people need more help, so we spend more than £ 95 billion a year on benefits of working age. Millions will see their benefits continue to rise from April onwards and we are also increasing the income of pensioners every year through the triple lock. “

Enormous inequalities in the UK

Muhammed Butt of the London Councils said: ‘There are huge inequalities in the UK, with the worst here in London. This crucial report exposes the serious challenge of tackling backlog in the capital.

“Unlike the simplistic myths about London, the streets here are not paved with gold.

“London has one of the highest poverty rates in the UK, with the most serious retired and working poverty and two-thirds of total homelessness.”

Related: Liverpool Council rejects government instructions to fly Union Jack on Prince Andrew’s birthday