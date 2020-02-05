Pottery announces debut album for Partisan, Plot World Tour + tickets

Advertisement

After signing a contract with Partisan Records last year, the promising young rockers Pottery released their first EP, No. 1. Now the locals from Montreal are preparing to release their first full length album on the label, Welcome to Bobby’s Motel , to publish. You have also announced an extensive 2020 tour.

The new try is in stores on April 10th. The 11 tracks were produced by Jonathan Schenke (Parquet Courts, Snail Mail) and recorded in the Break Glass Studio in the band’s Canadian hometown.

Advertisement

As a first look at Bobby’s Motel, Pottery unveiled the new single “Texas Drums Pt 1 & II”. Today’s offer is no different from that of their 2019 EP, it consists of equal parts post-punk and art rock and combines polished with unconventional and interlocking grooves with explosive madness. Check it out below, followed by a music video for “Pt 1” directed by Paul Jacobs and Jacob Shepansky.

The Pottery World Tour lasts from February to July and includes shows in North America, the UK and Europe. Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster on Friday, February 7th. As soon as they are sold out, you can grab them here. Given the type of fast paced live show they host, you probably shouldn’t miss this set.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1e5qJK0q1g (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMWq5h6w3mE (/ embed)

Pottery 2020 tour dates:

22.2. – Stockholm, SE @ Obaren

23.2. – Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar

24.02. – Malmo, SE @ Plan B

26.02. – London, UK @ Windmill Brixton

28.02. – Oslo, NO @ by: Larm Festival

30.04. – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

05/02 – Burlington, VT @ Waking Windows

05/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda

05/05 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

05/07 – New York, NY @ The Dance

05/08 – Boston, MA @ Grand Scott

05/09 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

22.5. – Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar

23.05. – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

24.05. – Berlin, DE @ Berghain canteen

25.05. – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs

26.05. – Vienna, AT @ B72

28.05. – Basel, CH @ Sommercasino

29.05. – Milan, IT @ Ohibo Club

30.05. – Fucecchio, IT @ Beat Festival

06/02 – Madrid, ES @ Wurlitzer Ballroom

06/04 – Pau, FR @ Le Pingouin Alternatif

06/06 – Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic

06/08 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

06/09 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

06/10 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

06/11 – London, UK @ The Dome Tufnell Park

06/12 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

31.07. – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

Welcome to Bobby’s Motel Artwork:

Welcome to Bobby’s Motel Tracklist:

01. Welcome to Bobby’s Motel

02. Hot heating

03. Under the wires

04. Bobby’s prediction

05. Down in the dumps

06. reflection

07. Texas Drums Pt 1 & II

08 NY Inn

09. What is fashionable?

10. Take your time

11. Hot as jungle

Read a statement from Pottery below explaining who exactly is the bobby mentioned in the album title (note: it actually doesn’t exist):

Who is “Bobby” you ask?

Enter ceramics. Enter Paul Jacobs, Jacob Shepansky, Austin Boylan, Tom Gould and Peter Baylis. Enter the smells, the cigarettes, the noise, her van Mary, her boyfriend Luke, toilet drawings, Northern California, Beatles Accents, Taco Bell, the Great Plains and Hot Dogs. Give love and hate, fear and happiness and everything in between. Starting as an inside joke between the band members, Bobby and his “motel” have become much more. They are the all-encompassing reality that the band has built for everyone else. So, essentially, Bobby Pottery and his motel is wherever they are.

But really, Bobby is a pilot, a lumberjack, a father who stays at home, and a disco dancer who never tears his pants. It is a punching bag full of comic relief. He laughs at the everyday ambiguities because Bobby is not worth worrying about. There is a piece of each in each to remind us that it will probably work. He is you. He is he. He is her. He is her. Bobby is always there, painted in the corner, asking you to relax and forget about your useless worries. And his motel? Well, the motel is life. It may not be clean and the curtains may not close completely. The air conditioner may be broken and the floor may be dirty. But that’s okay, because you don’t go to the Bobby’s Motel to enjoy the glamor and the night’s rest, the mini-bar or the full-service sauna. They go to Bobby’s Motel to feel, escape, remember, distract themselves. They go for late nights and early mornings, good times and bad ones. Maybe you spend your whole life looking for Bobby’s Motel, and only when you think you will never find it will you realize you’ve been there all the time. It is dirty and amazing and you dance and you love it.