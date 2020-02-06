Post-Malone who has no face to tattoo

Advertisement

A day will come when Post Malone will no longer have any free areas on her face that could be tattooed. He and we will have to deal with this fact at some point. Fortunately and / or unfortunately, this day is not today.

On New Year’s Eve, Posty got a tattoo of a medieval glove and a slap on his right cheek. And last night, during his Sprint Center concert in Kansas City, Missouri, he turned his cheek and got a bloody circular saw tattooed on it.

These two new friends join an ever-growing collection of facial tattoos, including the phrases “Stay Away” and “Always Tired”, barbed wire, a smiley face, the Playboy Bunny logo, a sword, the ace of spades and a belong to heart.

“Anything that annoys my mother … it’s not right,” said Post Malone in a 2018 interview about his famous penchant for facial tattoos. “I have a face for the radio anyway, why not?” (Desperation optional.)