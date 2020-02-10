Post Love Aaj Kal, did Kartik Aaryan sign Imtiaz Alis next? : Bollywood news

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan has come a long way with his debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. In fact, Kartik has gained an enthusiastic fan over the years since its debut after becoming one of the industry’s most popular young stars. Kartik is currently preparing for his next release, Love Aaj Kal, staged by Imtaiz Ali. Meanwhile in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan announced whether he had signed for Imtiaz’s next post as director Love Aaj Kal.

When Kartik Aaryan was asked if he would be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial job, he replied: “I think Imtiaz Sir is the right person to answer this question. I would like to work with him repeatedly. We currently have Love Aaj Kal, and depending on the future and opinion of Imtiaz, another film will depend on him. “Although the actor said again that he would like to work with the underdog director, he refrained from disclosing too much.

Back in the film, Kartik Aaryan with Sara Ali Khan will appear on screen in Love Aaj Kal. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is due to be released on February 14 this week.

