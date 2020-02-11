Advertisement

The lowdown: After two EP releases and their full-length debut in 2018, When I think of you in a castle, Chicago’s Post Animal have finally found their own brand of psycho-rock, but not without the courage to lean on. Forward Motion Godyssey is both the band’s first five-part release and a testament to the group’s ability to convey the complexity and subtlety of 20 years of life without being too serious. What gives Post Animal this upper hand is the closeness of the band mates. Caught in a house in Big Sky, Montana, bass player and singer Dalton Allison, guitarist and keyboardist Jake Hirshland, guitarists Javi Reyes and Matt Williams and drummer Wesley Toledo spent over a week putting together an album with 11 tracks pump out that refuses to fit into a shape.

(Buy: Tickets for the next Post Animal Shows)

Advertisement

The good: Forward Animal in particular finds Post Animal in a safer place than when the release of When I Think of You … The album shows the growth of the band, not only as a band mate and songwriter, but also in their subjects. This lyrical growth often takes the form of questions on the album – about yourself, about existence, and what it means to live in a world that sometimes seems to work against you. From open questions (“How do you feel? / Would it ever be enough?”) To deeper considerations (“When life changes and change is difficult / Will patience be what lives?”), Post Animal worked Overcome the occasional filler texts from their last release and find a way to express their vulnerability without compromising their playfulness.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMOizaCp5po (/ embed)

Musically, the album succeeds in several ways. The lighter songs on the album, the pop-inspired “Schedule” and the dance-like, house-inspired “Safe or Not” shine brightest when Allison’s vocals combine with glittering synth and sugary guitars. Some of the album’s hardest moments, such as the larger-than-life multi-act “Fitness” and the great guitar melodies of “In a Paradise”, show the band’s dedication to developing their sound, usually within a single song. The album culminates with “How Do You Feel?”, A song (dare I say a ballad?) That feels hopeful and disappointing at the same time. It sounds like it is waiting for something, but it finds the time to groove. It builds up and breaks out into one of the sexiest guitar moments of the entire album. Together, all of these moments question the overall tempo of the album, and each song gives something different.

The bad: Although the evolving pace of the songs often contributes to the album’s success, it also plays a role in some of the underdeveloped parts of the record. Sometimes the genre change has a less favorable effect on the album, but makes it look as if Forward Motion Godyssey cannot decide how it should be. The album also has some unforgettable moments, such as the overly metaphorical “Private Shield”. While the album has infinitely more highs than low notes, the subtle uncertainty that is present in the various moments of the almost hours-long album is evident. While these moments may not outshine the best of Forward Motion Godyssey, they offer the band room for growth.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CrWhPAAp1Y (/ embed)

The judgment: Forward movement Godyssey finds Post Animal challenging and grows best on her last album. With more complex and emotionally reflective lyrics that influence the genre and change the pace, the album finds that the band has its own place in the modern psycho-rock landscape. Post Animal has managed to find a sound that is much more original, contemporary and sentimental.

Essential tracks: “How are you feeling?”, “Safe or not” and “Schedule”