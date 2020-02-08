Possible spoiler for women's play at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia

Advertisement

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for another Super ShowDown event on February 27th. Carmella won a big number 1 match that was the main event of Friday Night SmackDown this week. They didn’t tell us when the match against Bayley will take place.

WWE emailed before SmackDown aired last night, promoting something about the fatal 4-way match they hadn’t spoken about during the show. It is said that the winner of this game will face Bayley in Saudi Arabia.

Natalya and Lacey Evans wrestled the last time WWE went to Saudi Arabia. According to the graph below, Bayley could be expected next time against Carmella.

It is interesting that WWE did not announce this show, but it does appear in this promotional material. It could be a case where the left hand does not know again what the right hand is doing in the WWE. You could also wait until just before the Super ShowDown to announce if Saudi Arabia changes its mind about having women perform again.