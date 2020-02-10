Portantino introduces law after 6-year-old drowns in Altadena camp - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Senator Anthony Portantino (D – La Cañada Flintridge) worked with Pasadena parents Doug Forbes and Elena Matyas on Monday, February 10, to introduce laws to improve supervision of summer camps in California.

The Roxie Rules Act, also known as SB 955, comes months after Forbes and Matya’s daughter Roxie drowned at the Summerkids Camp in Altadena in June.

“Unfortunately, California is far behind many other states in regulating recreational camps,” said a press release from Portantino’s office. “Thirty-eight states have some kind of nationwide inventory, California doesn’t. This bill will correct this clear loophole in state law and align the camps with other regulated services, such as day care centers. “

The law provides for its first hearing next month, the press release said. Both chambers of the legislature must pass by August. If these hurdles exist and Governor Gavin Newsom signs the law, the bill will enter into force on January 1, 2021.

Summer camps in California are currently strictly regulated and there is no specific licensing or supervisory authority. The lack of structure infuriated Forbes and Matyas, who, after their daughter drowned, set about changing the law through a newly founded non-profit organization, the Meow Meow Foundation.

While the bill is likely to be changed in the course of the legislative process, SB 955, as written, would create a warehouse approval system and a state advisory council to manage the regulations and advise officials, according to a draft of the bill presented on Monday.

Officials strive to regulate a camp’s emergency response, fire protection plans, and medical guidelines. They also want to set specific requirements that camps must meet for “risky” activities, such as: B. Swimming, rifles, riding and diving.

If a camp is found to be operating without a license, a fine of $ 200 per day will be imposed for as long as the violations continue.

The Summerkids Camp has been investigated under the few regulations that camps are currently subject to and could result in fines for operating an unlicensed daycare center.

Although many camps, including the YMCA, are exempt from such license requirements, Summerkids did not. The owners told officials that they believed they were qualified for the exemption.

The summer children’s camp also faces a lawsuit from Forbes and Matyas for the death of their daughter.