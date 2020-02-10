Pope visits Malta in May

Advertisement

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis will make an official trip to Malta on May 31, the Vatican said on Monday February 10, taking the Pope to one of the main disembarkation points for migrants fleeing Libya.

Visiting both the main island of Malta and the island of Gozo on the archipelago is the Pope’s first announced trip for 2020.

Advertisement

Malta is at the forefront of immigration to Europe, 95 kilometers south of Sicily and just north of Libya’s capital Tripoli.

This makes it a central port of entry for the growing number of migrants trying to cross the dangerous Mediterranean and fleeing the renewed fighting in Libya.

Francis has often spoken out for migrants and asked the European Union to take better care of refugees in their home countries.

The Argentine Pope will meet Malta’s new Prime Minister Robert Abela, who took office in January and promised to strengthen the rule of law there.

Malta has been hit by widespread allegations of corruption, another global problem that is regularly addressed in the Pope’s statements.

Former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat resigned when the investigation into the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 affected some of his closest associates.

According to Catholic tradition, Saint Paul was destroyed in the Maltese archipelago on the way to his trial in Rome in 60 AD.

While no further trips by the Pope have been announced for this year, he has been officially invited to Iraq, Cyprus, Indonesia and Montenegro.

He has also expressed interest in visiting South Sudan, where he personally advocated the end of the civil war. – Rappler.com