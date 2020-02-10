Pope Francis to web companies: protection from bait by human traffickers

Advertisement

The Pope said that education about the “healthy” use of modern technology is needed, and “providers of such electronic services must live up to their responsibilities.” (REUTERS / file)

Pope Francis urged internet-based companies on Sunday to be vigilant to prevent traffickers from using electronic communications to catch victims.

Francis said in his speech on Sunday in front of the public in St. Peter’s Square that the “plague” of human trafficking “exploits the weakest”. He said investigations have shown that criminal organizations “use the most modern means of communication to deceive their victims.”

The Pope said that education about the “healthy” use of modern technology is needed, and “providers of such electronic services must live up to their responsibilities.”

Jobs posted on the internet have sometimes turned out to be tricks to outsmart people who respond to prostitution, slave labor, or other forms of exploitation.

Migrants have traveled to wealthy countries, have their passports confiscated by people smugglers and have been forced into prostitution or other illegal activities.

