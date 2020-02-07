Pop Smoke releases new mixtape 'Meet The Woo 2': Stream

Advertisement

Last year, Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke released “Welcome To The Party”, the single that could go down in history as a major breakthrough for Brooklyn drill music. The New York version of the genre is a smooth, melodic, melancholic version of the original Chicago drill, and its sound and spirit are more like the British version. (Pop Smoke, like many other drill rappers in Brooklyn, seems to prefer working with British producers.) Pop Smoke has since taken a step towards fame, has become famous for being banished from Rolling Loud New York, and is on Watch Travis Scott’s Jackboys compilation. Today he follows Meet The Woo, the 2019 mixtape that includes “Welcome To The Party” with its sequel.

The most impressive thing about Meet The Woo 2, like its predecessor, is the sound of it. Pop Smoke is now a name big enough to command collaborations between big rappers and producers outside the city, but it still does its best work with British beatmakers like 808Melo. His hoarse, devastated growl fits wonderfully over the groaning, menacing bass warps, and it comes with hooks that stay with you without fidgeting.

Get to know the Woo 2 features in a rather unnecessary Quavo collaboration, as well as tracks with other New Yorkers like A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign. It’s a lively, difficult half an hour and you can hear it below.

Meet The Woo 2 is available now from Republic.