Poonam Pandey files criminal case against Raj Kundra and his staff; The latter denies the association with the company: Bollywood News

Poonam Pandey went to the Bombay Supreme Court after the police refused to register an FIR against Raj Kundra and his staff. It all started when Poonam Pandey signed a contract with a company called Armsprime Media in 2019 to get an app by their name. She was supposed to receive some of the revenue she had earned, but according to Poonam, she canceled the contract a month later when she found there was a disagreement about the revenue sharing. Soon after withdrawing the contract, she received calls to her home number from everywhere to make explicit requests.

She spoke to a leading tabloid about the subject and announced that she had taken it up with the police, but the police refused to file a complaint against Raj Kundra and his staff, so that she went to court. Poonam further announced that she had left the country for three months, hoping that everything would go away, but to her disappointment, the story continued when she returned. After changing her number, she spoke to Saurabh Kushwah, Raj Kundra’s assistant, about her new number and received similar calls on the same.

Saurabh Kushwah has denied all allegations, stating that it was her company that rejected the contract because the content published by Poonam was obscene and explicit. When Raj Kundra was asked to comment, he said he had already sold his shares to the current shareholder in December 2019. Poonam Pandey further said that she could not be subjected to this treatment just because she was Poonam Pandey.

Stay up to date for more information on this case.

