Bollywood actress and director Pooja Bhatt has stated that she does not support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and that dissent is the greatest form of patriotism. “My opinion of CAA and NRC is that I don’t support it because it separates my house and whatever or everyone who shares my house. I’ll get up and protest against it until my last breath,” she said on one Conference that was organized to demonstrate against the new law.

The actor also praised the student demonstrators and women in Shaheen Bagh and urged the country’s leaders to listen and engage in dialogue with the demonstrators rather than demonizing them. “I think the students gave us a message so that we could wake up, get up and speak, because when we talk silently about when to protest, that’s what cowards make of men, and it’s time for ours To raise voices, “said Bhatt.

“Please, leaders wake up, listen to us, listen to Shaheen Bagh’s women, listen to students, engage in dialogue and do not demonize, stop demonizing,” she added.

During the conference, Bhatt and other members recited the Indian Constitution’s preamble to express solidarity with the anti-CAA protesters. Referring further to the country’s constitution, Bhatt said, “We are reading this constitution, either tearing it open or burning it permanently, or not teaching our children in schools because whatever you teach does not do your actions and words to match . “

“This is the India I grew up in and will fight for. I prefer to die on my feet or live on my knees,” she added. Bhatt ended the speech with thanks to the current Indian government for unifying the country.

“I think dissent is the greatest form of patriotism. Isn’t Hindustan our home? If we have some grievances from the government, will we be labeled anti-national or will we be heard? I want to thank the ruling party for actually having us brought together, “said Bhatt

“This solidarity has been lacking for the past five to six years, people have been afraid. Thank you for introducing the Indian government to the association,” added the actor. Pooja Bhatt and her father Mahesh Bhatt have previously expressed their opinions on CAA and NRC, the latter taking part in demonstrations against the newly enacted law.

