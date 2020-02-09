Pompeo urges US governors to resist China's pressure on Taiwan

Advertisement

WASHINGTON, U.S. – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged US governors to resist Chinese pressure to avoid Taiwan on Saturday, February 8, and warned that Beijing is increasingly shifting its diplomatic struggle to the local level.

In a speech to the heads of state gathered in Washington, Pompeo said that the government of President Donald Trump would intensify communication with state and local governments about how to deal with China.

“Do not make separate individual agreements and agreements with China that undermine our national policies,” said Pompeo.

“I know none of you would do this on purpose. Let us help you make sure we are doing it right,” he added.

Pompeo pointed to a threat made to the governor of Mississippi last year that China would cancel its investment because of its visit to Taiwan.

He also quoted a letter from a Chinese diplomat calling on governments not to congratulate Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on their re-election last month, and a case in which a high school in Chicago withdrew an invitation to a Taiwanese representative, to participate in a climate discussion.

“It’s one thing to put pressure on the United States Secretary of State. Seeking a headmaster seems to be quite another thing,” said Pompeo.

“It shows depth. It shows systematization. It shows intention,” said Pompeo.

“While this may seem local to some, the cumulative effect is of enormous national and international importance,” he said.

China sees Taiwan, a self-governing democracy where the defeated mainland nationalists fled in 1949, as an area awaiting reunification. (READ: Taiwan “already independent,” warns President China)

The United States, like most countries, only recognizes Beijing, but the Trump administration has increasingly supported Taiwan’s right to participate in international forums and maintain diplomatic relations with other countries.

Pompeo also warned of Chinese pressure on local leaders not to meet Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

He was concerned about the U.S. financial decisions and said Florida’s pension fund had invested in a surveillance-related company in Xinjiang, the northwestern region where China has detained more than a million Uighurs and other Turkish-speaking Muslims. – Rappler.com