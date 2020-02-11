Advertisement

Good morning and welcome to the Guardian’s live blog as New Hampshire voters take part in the second major 2020 election competition.

The results are already there, and three tiny cities – Dixville Notch, Hart’s Location and Millsfield – are voting shortly after midnight, as before.

These results – shows Amy Klobuchar Leading the democratic pack with a total of eight votes may not be a good prediction of the final outcome, although the Minnesota Senator was praised for her debate performance on Friday night.

In fact, tonight’s race for the top spot is generally viewed as a race between the left senator Bernie Sanders and the centrist former mayor Pete Buttigieg, The latest survey averages show that Sanders has a comfortable lead over his young rival after the two essentially took first place in Iowa last week.

“For two people in the same party, Buttigieg and Bernie are opposites in many ways,” said Monica Klein, a progressive democratic strategist, to my colleague Daniel Strauss. “They represent the two wings of the Democratic Party – that makes Buttigieg a great contrast candidate for Bernie.”

Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire, which borders his home state of Vermont, by more than 22 percentage points in 2016. If he loses to Buttigieg tonight after his frustrating night in Iowa, it may indicate that his campaign is stalling.

While the first presidential election has traditionally been held in Iowa, New Hampshire has held the first primaries since 1920.

The goal for presidential candidates is to win early childhood votes, to promote awareness and dynamism, and to win their first delegates, who will eventually vote in the summer.

Sometimes a clear favorite for the nomination quickly turns out to be the case, but the last two major major democratic competitions, in which Barack Obama faces Hillary Clinton and then Bernie Sanders versus Clinton, lasted from January to late spring.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg needs a win to maintain his momentum after his unexpectedly strong performance last week – it has still not been officially declared a win by the earnings gurus AP – and an impact on his poll scores in New Hampshire and (slightly) at the national level.

From here, the competition enters a much tougher area for him. On February 22, Nevada looks like a close fight between Sanders and Joe Bidenand Barack Obama’s former vice president is still high in South Carolina.

Since his fourth place in Iowa, Biden has more or less lost his top spot. Sanders is now in contact with him domestically and a similarly weak appearance in New Hampshire could lead to him losing centrist support for Buttigieg and the former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, the dark horse that will race on Super Tuesday, March 3rd, when numerous states, including California, Texas and Massachusetts, vote. Adam Gabbatt is investigating Biden’s New Hampshire campaign here.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren – Sander’s main competitor on the left – may also see her campaign slip if she leaves no impression tonight.

The Republicans are holding an area code today, even though there is only one serious candidate. Donald Trump a rally was held last night in Manchester, New Hampshire, aimed more at shaking his democratic opponents than the relatively small fries that fought against him in his own party.

As Lauren Gambino reports, Trump attacked “the outrageous fraud of guerrilla impeachment,” indulging in the confused result of the Democrats in Iowa, and raising the prospect of his supporters’ influence on New Hampshire’s democratic outcome by speaking for the candidate that they believe Trump would have the best chance of defeating. The election laws in New Hampshire allow independents to submit ballot papers to Democrats or Republicans.

“My only problem is figuring out who the weakest candidate is,” said the president. “I think they’re all weak.”

The primaries and assemblies are a series of competitions in all 50 states, as well as in Washington DC and surrounding areas, where each party selects its candidate for president.

The goal for presidential candidates is to bring together a majority of the delegates, whose job it is to elect the candidate at the party’s National Party Conference later in the year. In some states, delegates are awarded based on winners and winners. other countries share their delegates proportionally among the top winners.

We’ll be discussing all of this and more here today, and there is news in Washington as the House of Representatives and Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer hold both press conferences.