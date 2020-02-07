Advertisement

A senior police chief has said that the public would be “shocked” by the fact that few officers are available to respond to crimes.

John Apter, president of the police federation of England and Wales, described the situation as “soul-destroying” for senior officers, with some forces struggling to respond quickly to 999 calls.

His remarks come after a watchdog said that victims gave up giving up some crimes after they realized that troops do not have the capacity to investigate.

A report published by Her Majesty ‘Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) on Friday said that the public is losing faith in the criminal justice system because the chances of perpetrators being tried are so small.

A suspect was charged in just 7.8% of the crimes recorded in England and Wales from March 2019 to 9.1% the year before, while the proportion of crimes closed because the victim did not support prosecution , increased from 22% to 20.6%.

HM Constabulary Inspector Matt Parr said the public has been “messing around” that the police are unable to deal with volume crime, such as burglaries, which is probably “corrosive” to the long-term relationship between the public and the police.

The report also discovered that people across the country are confronted with a zip code lottery with “major differences” in the way forces perform investigations.

Mr. Apter, whose organization represents 120,000 officers as Chief Inspector, said: “The public would be shocked to realize how few officers there are in their local areas to respond to incidents.

“It is essential that we have the confidence of the public and I understand the frustration of victims, but it is just as frustrating for police officers. It is devastating.

“No police officer is happy with this situation; and some of those crimes that are defined as “less important” are the ones that can have the most impact on the victim. “

After an inspection of all 43 armed forces in England and Wales, Mr. Parr said that volume crime, such as minor burglaries, minor attacks and car crime, is unlikely.

“I think that, especially in the area of ​​volume crime, the public has understood that the police capacity to tackle this is extremely limited,” he said.

The report, entitled Divergence Under Pressure, found that increasing crime and budget cuts had put pressure on the police.

It also warned that the government’s plans to recruit 20,000 additional police officers will not solve all the problems faced by the armed forces.

Mr. Apter said: “The harsh reality is that police work can no longer do everything it could ever do, with some local forces having difficulty answering 999 calls in time.

“Police officers have not joined the police to provide poor service, but the system is broken and the armed forces have to make some incredibly difficult operational decisions about which crimes should be prioritized.”

He added: “The only thing you get for less is less, it’s not rocket science. You can’t cut budgets to the bone, reduce the number of officers and staff by so much and don’t expect there will be a consequence.

“This mess is not from the police and is the result of a decade of devastating austerity – we have warned for years that this would happen, but previous governments refused to listen.”