Police search for vandals that have damaged 33 parked cars in Thornton

THORNTON, Colorado – Police are looking for vandals that damaged 33 cars parked in Thornton last weekend.

According to the Thornton Police Department, the crime occurred between 6.45pm. and 19:45 on February 1st

All cars were parked at or near Holy Cross Catholic Church, which is located at 9371 Wigham Street.

At least one tire is slashed on all vehicles. One car had broken two side windows and another was closed.

The Thornton Police Department searches for information about suspicious vehicles or people entering or leaving the church car park at the time of the vandalism.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers online or by phone: 720-913-7867. Tips can be submitted anonymously. A reward of up to $ 2,000 is offered for information.

