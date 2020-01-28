Advertisement

Police continue to search for the mother of a newborn baby who was found abandoned on the doorstep in east London this weekend.

The police are increasingly concerned about the well-being of the mother and have posted photos of the baby in an attempt to locate her.

The baby was discovered wearing a gray babygrow and wrapped in a white knit blanket on Sandringham Road in Hackney on Saturday. He was about 12 hours old when it was discovered by a postman around 11 a.m.

The baby was transported to the hospital and was named Edward by hospital staff.

Police believe he was “born outside a hospital environment” and called his mother to come forward, assuring him that she has no problems and that she will be helped. Police said the baby had been fed and left in an open area, rather than somewhere hidden.

Officers spoke to sleepers in the area and viewed CCTV footage, while specialized units were used to search the area.

DS Andy Barry, of the Central Eastern Metropolitan Police backup unit, said the child was well cared for in the hospital and “is a healthy, bonny boy.”

“I reach out to Edward’s mother. You are my main concern. I do not know the circumstances surrounding the birth of Edward, but as a father myself, I understand how intimidating becoming a parent can be, ”he said. “I can offer you help. Rest assured that you are not in trouble. Edward is safe and sound, and your health and well-being is our priority. “

He also urged anyone who might know Edward’s mother to come forward and provide information with confidence.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the Sandringham Road area between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 25,” said Barry. “If you have noticed anything or seen someone, please contact us urgently.”

