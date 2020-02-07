Police believe continuity IRA planned Brexit day bombing attack Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

A view of the Stena Line Belfast to Cairnryn terminal in the port of Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney / PA Wire.

Police believe that dissident republics have placed a bomb on a truck on the way to a ferry in the Irish Sea to make it explode on Brexit Day.

PSNI Assistant Chief Commissioner George Clarke. Photo: Rebecca Black / PA Wire.

Officers blamed the Continuity IRA for the failed terror bid scheduled for January 31, after the Belfast newspaper received a coded warning of the Irish news that night that a device had been left on a trailer in Belfast harbor.

George Clarke, Northern Ireland’s Assistant Chief of Police in charge of Brexit, said the warning was “scarce and limited.”

He said it claimed the bomb would be on the midnight ferry, while no ferry would leave at that time.

A major police search focused instead on a Stenaline ferry to Cairnryan late at night. When nothing was found, the ferry was allowed to sail at 11.16 pm.

The newspaper then received another telephone call on Monday.

“That call contained considerably more details,” Clarke said.

“It gave us the detail of a commercial transportation company and it indicated that the device had been left on a vehicle on a trailer associated with that company and it was intended that that device would explode on Friday evening around the UK time. left the European Union. “

The device was finally discovered on the site on Monday evening after an intensive police search.

The apostate group is said to have entered the yard of a company specializing in the transport of frozen products and attached the bomb to a truck that they thought was intended for a late crossing to Scotland.

Officers think the dissidents have chosen the wrong vehicle because the trailer with the bomb did not leave its site on the right day.

Clarke accused CIRA of “calluses and reckless” behavior that could have exposed the public to an enormous risk.

