Police are chasing vandals who stole two excavators for pleasure and destroyed historic trees

Advertisement

Police are chasing vandals who have hot wired and stolen two giant graves for a spin – and destroyed several old trees.

The boys stole two huge JCB excavators and used them to cut down trees that were over 150 years old.

Advertisement

After the perpetrators left a trail of destruction, they threw the giant machines over a bench and set them on fire.

Pictures show the massacre that the raging villains have left and which has led the police to call witnesses.

The incident occurred between Tuesday January 14 and Saturday January 18 in a wooded area near Dolton, Devon.

Lindsay Doran, the owner of the property, turned to Facebook to request information.

She said: “Last week vandals raged in our woods on the outskirts of Dolton.

“They hot-wired both machines and rioted, left a trail of destruction and torn down majestic 150-year-old trees until they collided in a ditch.

“They are not satisfied with it and light both of them and burn them completely.

“Both excavators were parked far from the road and out of the public eye. How can that happen in such a beautiful part of the world?

“I’m asking for information. Maybe you heard someone talk about it.

“I’m assuming that they may have videos on their phones. Even the smallest detail is highly valued and treated in the strictest confidence. “

The Devon and Cornwall police have released a witness call.

A spokesman said: “The police received a report that two excavators at a Dolton site had been broken into, moved about 300 meters, and their windows smashed before they burned out.

“As a result, some trees were knocked over and damaged.

“It is believed that this happened between Tuesday January 14th and Saturday January 18th.

“Anyone with information is requested to call the police at 101 or send an email to [email protected] stating that CR / 006283/20 is identified.”

By Ben Gelblum, Joel Cooper and Tom Bevan

Advertisement