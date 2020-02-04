PODCAST: Shams Charania annihilates the latest NBA trade rumors

Advertisement

Alex Kennedy is connected by one of the best NBA reporters in the industry, Shams Charaniawho is the leading NBA insider for The Athletic and Stadium. They discuss the latest NBA trade rumors, with every notable player appearing in trade talks. The teams are the most aggressive as the deadline approaches and more. Time stamps are below!

: 55: Shams is running a trade deadline show at the stadium this Thursday from 2:30 a.m. He discusses what they have planned.

Advertisement

1:50: Will this be a very active trading date or will all movements that have taken place in the off-season lead to less activity?

2:25: D’Angelo Russell’s The name came up pretty high up and hit the deadline. Shams reviews the latest about Russell, including the Golden State Warriors’ talks with the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks.

05:05: If Russell is not traded before the deadline, what does his future look like in Golden State? Is there any thought to keep it long term or would the trade talks only resume in the off-season?

6:00 AM: Shams discusses which teams have spoken to the Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond and why the big man must not be moved until Thursday.

7:00: The market for Kevin Love stagnated, as Shams recently reported. He discusses why he would be surprised if Love is traded before the deadline.

8:00: Jrue Holiday has announced that he would like to stay in New Orleans, but will the pelicans still listen to offers? If so, which teams showed interest?

9:40: Kyle Kuzma There have been more trade rumors this season than any other player. Have the Los Angeles Lakers decided to keep it and what do the Lakers want to do when the deadline approaches?

11:25: Minnesota has had talks about the move Robert Covington and several executives told HoopsHype that they expect it to be traded. Shams talks about his market and which teams are suitable for the wing.

12:40: What’s the latest? Clint Capela and which teams are a possible landing site for the big man?

1:50 pm: The New York Knicks want a lottery in return Marcus MorrisAccording to Shams. He discusses the Morris market and how the Knicks are approaching the deadline.

3.20pm: Will a team move and meet the price demanded by the Memphis Grizzlies? Andre Iguodala? Or will he be bought up or maybe even retired?

16:30: Teams showed interest in Derrick Rose, but will the Detroit Pistons trade him? Shams discusses the price of the pistons.

17:25: Darren Collison shocked everyone when he retired in the off-season, but he could now make a comeback as a free agent. Shams talks about which teams have expressed interest in the experienced Point Guard.

6.10 p.m .: Which players could be buyout candidates if they are not traded?

6.45pm: Shams discusses which teams are the most aggressive as the deadline approaches.

,