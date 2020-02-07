Podcast: Hacklash for number 10 and Labour's peace plan | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

The new European

Receive our free weekly podcast from The New European every Friday morning.

Advertisement

Archant

Download the free podcast from The New European team to hear our review of the week in politics.

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

Every Friday, Richard Porritt and Steve Anglesey discuss another wild week in Britain.

The award-winning podcast is packed with great news, commentary and irreverent opinions.

We talk about the issues that are most important to Remainers and crown a Brexiter of the week.

We even occasionally have a guest. Previous guests include Alastair Campbell, Andrew Adonis, Bonnie Greer and Keir Starmer.

This week, the team delves deeper into the queue between journalists and Downing Street, looks back at Brexit Day and is considering giving Labour’s members the nuke codes.

And of course another Brexiteer of the week is crowned.

Subscribe and view our podcast that is currently being used Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotifyor download from our website.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

]]>

. [TagsToTranslate] General