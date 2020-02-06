Podcast: Discuss the top rumors ahead of the 2020 NBA trading date

Advertisement

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina Preview of the 2020 NBA trading deadline. They discuss the teams and players you want to keep an eye on for the next 24 hours. Time stamps are below!

1:15: The New York Knicks are said to have been open for business since the shooting Steve Mills, Now they are apparently open to trading Marcus Morris, They are also one of the teams in the mix for D’Angelo Russell,

4:45 am: Discuss what the Los Angeles Lakers could do before the deadline. They showed interest in Morris Spencer Dinwiddie. Dennis Schroeder and Darren Collison among others after Adrian Wojnarowski, Also will Kyle Kuzma traded?

8:15 am: The Los Angeles Clippers monitor the activities of the Lakers and fight for many of the same players. Alex and Frank discuss the clippers’ options. If you land Morris, how much better would you be?

12.15 p.m .: The Phoenix Suns are said to hear offers for Kelly Oubre all of a sudden, which is somewhat surprising. Are the sun sellers?

1:40 pm: Discussion of the Golden State Warriors’ trade talks, including their options with D’Angelo Russell, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III,

9:20 pm: The Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers are said to want to add a shooter, but Milwaukee doesn’t want to interfere with their chemistry and Philadelphia doesn’t have many trading chips.

6:55 p.m .: Before the Warriors Nets game in Brooklyn Alec Burks was on the phone for a while and then, according to HoopsHype, was comforted by Warriors employees Bryan Kalbrosky, Alex and Frank react to this, as well as the fact that Burks and Robinson III have been kept out of today’s game.

28:35: Breakdown of the options of the Oklahoma City Thunder until the deadline. They are open to the sale of Schroeder, Danilo Gallinari and Steven Adams, but they have also reportedly made some calls as a buyer.

31:30: The Miami Heat spoke in Gallinari and Iguodala (for whom they acted shortly afterwards, this was recorded). Alex and Frank discuss Miami’s options, Iguodala’s fit with the heat, and more.

3:50 p.m .: What will the San Antonio Spurs do before the deadline? They reportedly had talks about DeMar DeRozan. LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay, but they ask a lot. They also made calls that they might be buyers.

37:15: Discussion of the Detroit Pistons options regarding Andre Drummond. Markieff Morris and Derrick Rose,

40:55: Dissolve the Toronto Raptors’ approach to the deadline. You are supposed to be a buyer. will Masai Ujiri move? And how difficult is it for the Masai to make a trade these days after hanging out so many rival leaders?

43:40: Alex and Frank each share a deal that they would like to close before the deadline.