PNP general who stole the reporter's phone during the Traslacion 2020 promotion

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The police general, who arbitrarily stole a journalist’s cell phone at the height of the Black Nazarene procession last January, was promoted to a higher position.

On February 7, the Philippine National Police Information Office announced the appointment of Brigadier General Nolasco Bathan as the new Deputy Regional Director for the operation of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Advertisement

Before Bathan served as Metro Manila’s third highest police officer, he was director of the Southern Police District.

Bathan grabbed the cell phone of GMA reporter Jun Veneracion when he recorded a dispute between the police and a supporter of the Black Nazarene during Traslacion on January 9.

Bathan even pretended not to know that the cell phone he grabbed belonged to Veneracion when the journalist asked the police to return it. (READ: Nolasco Bathan: The General Who Stole A Journalist’s Phone)

Aside from kidnapping Veneracion’s cell phone, Bathan ordered the video on the cell phone to be erased. Veneracion documented how the police beat up a Black Nazarene supporter when Bathan grabbed his cell phone.

Bathan tried to deny this, but when the deleted video was retrieved, a voice was heard at the end of the recording that said, “Burahin mo, burahin mo. Kuha ni Jun Veneracion. P * tangina nagku-kwan eh delete it! It is Jun Veneracion’s video. Son of a bitch, he interferes.) “

Bathan apologized to Veneracion the next day.

“I want to apologize for what happened on Ayala Bridge, where I confiscated Jun Veneracion’s mobile phone,” he said

He said he took Veneracion’s phone “because he thought he (Veneracion) was someone who had a threat during the procession.”

Bathan received intense flak after this incident. Among those who criticized Bathan’s behavior was Home Secretary Eduardo Año, who said, “No policeman should do that.”

Año said that he would ensure that the appropriate sanctions were imposed on the police general. (READ: PNP Press Corps: General Bathan Violates Police Code)

This year’s Traslacion of the Black Nazarene was characterized by an excessive police presence.

Before the procession, Brigadier General Debold Sinas, head of the NCRPO, said that the police, in addition to maintaining peace and order, were trying to speed up the extremely slow pace of the Traslacion. – Rappler.com