PNP Bicol hunts thieves who have stolen Phivolcs equipment that monitors Mayon Volcano

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – The chief of the Philippine National Police in Bicol has instructed the Albay police to hunt down the thieves who stole the solar panels used by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to monitor Mayon Volcano.

Brigadier General Anthony Alcaneses, the Bicol Region Police Director, instructed Albay Provincial Director Colonel Wilson Asueta on Thursday February 6th to find the culprits as soon as possible.

According to Phivolcs, the solar panels were stolen from the Mayon Resthouse, which houses instruments like the Global Positioning System and an inclinometer that measures the slope of the earth’s surface.

There were Paul Karson Alanis, a Bicol-based volcanologist from Phivolcs, and Paul John B. Bas from the Department of Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction, and a resident of P-4 Barangay Salvacion, Sto. Domingo, Albay, who told Tabaco City PNP that the solar panels had been stolen.

The two solar panels, each with an output of 150 watts, were housed in the Mount Mayon Rest House / Planetarium in Barangay Buang, Tabaco City and were missing.

Mount Mayon Rest House is about 4 to 3 kilometers from Mount Mayon Crater. The planetarium is also located in this area.

Without the panels, Alanis said there would be a gap in reading the data or signals provided by the instruments.

Phivolcs scientists in Bicol closely monitor Mount Mayon’s activity. The volcano showed crater embers for several days.

According to Alanis, the embers were remnants of the molten stones on the crater that were emitted during the 2018 eruption.

The Mayon volcano remains below alarm level 2, which means “moderate unrest”. It has been at this level since March 29, 2018.

Two more solar panels were stolen two years ago, which are critical to powering devices that monitor sulfur dioxide emissions in the air of Mayon volcano. – Rappler.com