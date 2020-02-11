Advertisement

Boris Johnson’s senior adviser has mocked the cabinet for a reshuffle that is expected to cause a number of ministers to lose their jobs.

Dominic Cummings suggested that a team of cartoon superheroes could run the country better than the current batch of ministers.

Downing Street confirmed that a rescheduling will be carried out on Thursday prior to a meeting of the new cabinet appearance on Friday.

Senior ministers, including Chancellor Sajid Javid, Interior Minister Priti Patel and Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, are expected to remain in place, while Downing Street has confirmed that Grant Shapps will remain as Minister of Transportation.

Cummings had reportedly sought a broader redeployment and commotion of Whitehall Ministries than is currently expected.

When asked about his views, he suggested that PJ Masks – a team of animated superheroes popular with children – could do better than the entire cabinet.

On leaving his home in Islington, north London, Mr. Cummings made an allusion to the PJ Masks theme issue when asked about the HS2 high-speed train project – which will continue despite his objections.

“The night is the right time to fight crime,” the stunned father said in a bizarre home interview by the BBC. “I can’t think of a rhyme.”

Asked about the rearrangement, he replied: “PJ Masks will do a bigger job than putting them all together.”