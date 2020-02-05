PMQs Review: The person with the sign language interpreter Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Matt Withers

Boris Johnson speaks to Prime Minister’s questions in the Lower House (Pic: Parliament)

Advertisement

parliament

This week’s Prime Minister’s questions were the first to have an interpreter in sign language, which means that the deaf can also suffer

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

Anyone who wanted this could register on the Parliament’s website and view the procedures. At the same time, he was translated by a man in a sharp suit – although the sign for the audible deviant opinion of the Tory rear seats at speaker Lindsay Hoyle’s announcement is unclear. Just as their problem was with sign language. Maybe they are confused with Esperanto.

Whether someone would take the trouble to come back after he had witnessed this week is also uncertain. Although, unusually, Jeremy Corbyn chose a good subject to go into – the damning remarks of Claire O’Neill after being fired as president of the coming climate summit – he blew it up, well, to be Jeremy Corbyn. Why is he still here?

“My advice to anyone to whom Boris makes promises – be it voters, world leaders, ministers, employees or indeed family members – is to get it in writing, have a lawyer look at it and make sure the money is in the bank, “O’Neill had said, but instead of consistently tapping into the comments, Corbyn turned around all the time and eventually fell back on comments in Johnson’s Telegraph messages that doubted his belief in climate change years ago.

“Given his monumental failure prior to (climate conference) COP26, isn’t it just a continuation of his denials about climate change that he regularly did until 2015?”, Corbyn asked.

Johnson said that Corbyn spoke of “absolute nonsense” and defended the government’s agenda, adding, “We are a global leader in a zero-carbon approach. His own approach is completely unclear and has been condemned by the GMB as a disaster for the UK economy.

You may also want to look at:

))>

“He would confiscate people’s cars and prevent them from having foreign holidays.” That is of course absolute nonsense itself. Corbyn is not against foreign holidays. He had one during the Brexit referendum.

The Labor leader also noted that two former conservative leaders had rejected the conference job by saying, “Maybe it could be lucky the third time,” and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith suggests the role. Duncan Smith has already lost one title thanks to Corbyn, the worst opposition leader ever. He shook his head at the suggestion.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford tried another tack. “In the first few days of Brexit Britain, this prime minister fired a civil servant, applied an isolationist approach to trade, and banned the press from a briefing on Downing Street,” he said. “Is he deliberately trying to imitate Donald Trump?”

Johnson rejected the idea by insisting that he had a “passionate, internationalist, globalist, open, outward-looking approach” and fell back on his familiar and almost certainly counter-productive tactics to remind people that the SNP favors Scottish independence . “There is only one party in this country that has nationalists to their name, they are, they would break up the most successful political partnership of the past 300 years,” he said.

Blackford did not seem impressed. “The prime minister doesn’t even know the name of our party,” he replied. It is the Scottish NATIONAL Party.

Finally, regular readers would like to know what the most pathetically annoying question of a Tory backbencher this week was. Step forward Darren Henry, new MP for Broxtowe and a significant downgrade from his predecessor Anna Soubry.

“Does the Prime Minister agree that this conservative government is committed to delivering on its manifest promises and will deliver to the NHS?” But the sign language interpreter struggled to convey the unique sound of a man so publicly robbing himself of the dignity he once had.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

))>

. (TagsToTranslate) Government