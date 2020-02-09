Players who always deal better with like-minded people than fans

0
By: HoopsHype Employees |
February 9, 2020
Bradley Beal Complained bitterly last week that despite an impressive offensive performance this season, you were excluded from the all-star game. The Wizards guard ranked second among the Eastern Conference players, but was not as popular with head coaches or fans.
In fact, this is the fourth year in a row that Beal has done far better in the player poll than in the fan poll.
There are a lot of people like this, and you won’t be surprised to see that they are mostly small market team members.
More details can be found in the gallery above. All rankings are based on position and conference.
The sports world continues to honor Kobe Bryant
Basketball, Gallery, NBA
