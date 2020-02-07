Advertisement

It is clear that thanks to a suggestion from Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, those who play with Kansas City on “Sports Madden NFL 20” from EA Sports, can use the game that created the turning point in Super Bowl 54.

“Is there a way to get wasp into madness,” Hill tweeted Thursday, referring to the play that ended with its 44-meter catch in the fourth quarter against the 49ers and led to the Chiefs comeback of a fall of 20 -10 to a 31-20 victory.

Advertisement

On Friday, the game’s Twitter account answered Hill’s question.

MORE: Anatomy of Supers comeback from Chiefs

Called “Jet Chip Wasp” in the game, Patrick Mahomes’ entire call for the Super Bowl 54 game was “gun trey three jet jet wasp Y funnel.” It came in a crucial third and fifteen after an apparent first down catch from Hill was destroyed in the repeat test.

During the assessment of the incompleteness of the hill, Mahomes was the one who introduced “Wasp” to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The 24-year-old QB and the final Super Bowl MVP wanted the Chiefs to perform the game regardless of down and distance.

“They played this kind of robbery cover throughout the game, with safety coming down and robbing all of our deep crossroads,” Mahomes said after the game. “We had a good play call where we (Travis) had Kelce do a little deeply strewn cross. We had Tyreek get one-on-one with that safety.”

NFL Films on Thursday shared a fantastic video that breaks down “Wasp” and why the success at that time in the game was so crucial to Kansas City.

“That was all we needed was just a spark,” Bieniemy told Sporting News in the Kansas City dressing room after the game.

They have it. Now “Madden” players can also take advantage of the opponent’s deep zone coverage with Hill as the “wasp” and Mahomes, the game’s cover athlete, with an overall rating of 99.

Related: So far the “Madden” curse.