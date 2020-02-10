Plan ahead to protect your family - Lindsey Ogilvie

Advertisement

What steps should you consider to protect family assets against potential future marital problems?

In Scotland, we benefit from a clearly defined legal concept of “matrimonial property law” or “partnership property”, on which a claim can be made in the event of divorce. In the same vein, we enjoy a certain degree of certainty with regard to the assets that are excluded from such a claim and these concepts must be closely monitored when planning succession.

These excluded assets include gifts from a third party (gifts between spouses or partners in the “pot”) or inheritance, as long as such a gift or inheritance remains largely in the same form. Also excluded are all possessions of either spouse before marriage. Such assets are ‘safe’ as long as they remain in their original form. However, if a party buys an asset with the funds or invests in marital property, the non-marital property is converted to the marital “pot”.

Parents who want to pass on wealth to the next generation, whether it be land, a house, money or investment, need careful advice to ensure that such gifts are protected. A receiving child who wants to use his legacy to buy an asset during their marriage / civil partnership wants to prevent his legacy from being inadvertently exposed to a claim. It is not enough to keep such assets out of the legal ownership of a spouse, further steps must be taken to prevent the assets from falling into that marital “pot.”

Furthermore, for the marital home a deviation from the normal rule about what is or is not marital property applies. If a party buys a house before marriage and then moves into that house with their new spouse, this may, despite the fact that it was purchased before marriage, become part of matrimonial property law in the event of divorce. That is the case, it should be established that the property was purchased with the intention that it would be the couple’s parental home as soon as they get married. In the event of doubt, the circumstances of the case will be examined to determine the intention of that party at that time. If the house is considered the family home, this can result not only in a larger financial claim, but also in certain other additional rights, such as the right of the other party to occupy the property, despite the ownership of their spouse.

The options available to prevent these unwanted outcomes range from the most basic documentation of intention (as a gift to their child alone and not as a joint gift to child and partner / spouse) to contracts or minutes of agreement between parent and child (we assume a child older than 16) and / or the child and their partner / spouse. Pre- and post-marital agreements are an important and effective tool in the arsenal of a family to surround wealth of fencing, and contrary to what is often thought, enforceable as long as good advice is obtained from both parties. Agreements that are poorly considered and / or drafted may not gain the intended weight if they try to establish the true intentions of a couple.

It is also important, when seeking to protect family property, to clearly identify the source of any financial contributions, in particular the source of those contributions. Such careful consideration, even if a party has not documented his intention, supports an argument of “special circumstances” in the case of divorce for recognition in the general arrangement that the source of funding is not due to the efforts of the parties to the marriage , thus justifying an unequal distribution of the marital property in one party.

An important hurdle for a party considering their options as described above is the fear of being seen as a priority that puts financial matters above romance, and their upcoming marital conditions. However, advance warning is undoubtedly predetermined – it is much better to safeguard the wealth of the family and make mutually acceptable arrangements from the outset instead of engaging in potentially difficult discussions, and indeed legal action that may be with a little advance were prevented.

Lindsey Ogilvie is a family law partner, Turcan Connell