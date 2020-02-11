PJ masks may work better than ministers suggest Boris Johnson adviser | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Video

Dominic Cummings (left) speaks to the BBC and PJ Masks (right).

Archant

In the latest bizarre walk by Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s top adviser suggested that the cartoon characters of PJ Masks children could perform better than the current responsible ministers.

In a conversation with a BBC reporter, Cummings was asked to give an opinion on the decision to approve the HS2 rail link when he came out of his house to tell a reporter: “The night is right moment to fight crime. “

After a break, he looks at his phone and says, “I can’t think of a rhyme.”

There is a silence while Cummings continues to follow his phone before the reporter asks about the rescheduling of the cabinet.

There have been reports that the influence of Johnson’s most important adviser was declining, something he didn’t want to comment on.

He suggested that the cartoon characters could do better in the cabinet and tell the reporter: “I think we need PJ masks. PJ masks, that’s you.”

Asked for an opinion on the comments, a prime minister spokesman said, “I am not familiar with their work.”

Journalist Jane Merrick tweeted: “PJ Masks is a cartoon about a bunch of young weirdos and outsiders who perform a task instead of paid government officials – it all falls into place”.

